Tron Lightcycle Run Will Open At Magic Kingdom Spring 2023

Tron Lightcycle Run has been under construction at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World for what feels like forever, but recently ride vehicles have been running on the track with humans on them, and it looks like we will be entering the Grid soon. At the D23 Expo Parks presentation, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro announced that the ride will finally open in the spring of 2023. No firm date was given, but that means in less than a year we will finally be able to ride the thing. D'Amaro actually showed a video of himself riding the new attraction in the testing phase, and the smile on his face was adorable.

Tron Lightcycle Run Cannot Open Fast Enough

"Tron Lightcycle Run, a copy of the attraction found in Shanghai Disney Resort's Shanghai Disneyland, has been under construction for multiple years. Back in 2020, Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley shared updates of the canopy construction, called the Upload Circuit in-Universe, and it is this structure that will house the ride vehicles — or lightcycles. Reaching up to 60mph at its fastest point, Tron Lightcycle Run will see Guests propelled into the Magic Kingdom skyline, careening alongside Cinderella Castle, and over the spectators of Tomorrowland. The story of the attraction sees Guests joining "Team Blue for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange," racing through the eight energy gates to secure victory."

Look, I get very bad motion sickness and despise roller coasters, but I am probably gonna ride this. I love both Tron films so much that I feel like I have to. Spring 2023 is pretty vague as I said, they said the same thing this year about Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and that was a May opening, so I could see the same being true for this as well.