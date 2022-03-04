Ackles, Harley Quinn, SNL, Picard & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 03/04/22

We're all excited/But we don't know why/Maybe it's 'cause/We're all gonna die/And when we do (When we do)/What's it all for (What's it all for)/You better live now/Before the grim reaper come knocking on your door/Tell me, are we gonna let the elevator bring us down/Oh, no let's go!/Let's go crazy/Let's get nuts/Look for the purple banana/'Til they put us in the truck, let's go… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Prince and the Revolution for "Let's Go Crazy" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes Oscar Isaac, SNL cast member Aidy Bryant & Charli XCX in NBC's Saturday Night Live promo, HBO Max's Harley Quinn shares some excellent Season 3 news, The CW's Walker director Jensen Ackles & his "Ackles Identity Crisis" continues, Amazon's Invincible showrunner shares a Seasons 2 & 3 update, Daredevil star Charlie Cox isn't sure The Man Without Fear could function in a Spider-Man "PG world," HBO Max's Titans confirms Season 4 episode count & location scoring start, The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow EP & co-showrunner discusses [SPOILERS] departure, and tons more! And finally, here's a look at a round-up of our reviews from over the past 24 hours, including Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard & SYFY's Astrid & Lilly Save the World.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, March 4, 2022:

Saturday Night Live: Bryant Wants Oscar Isaac/Charli XCX Quality Time

The Masked Singer S07E01 Preview: Go Big or Go Home; S07 Masks Updated

AEW Dynamite: MJF Was Lying All Along and We All Fell for It

The Walking Dead Season 11 E11: Eugene Goes "Rogue" to Find Stephanie

Invincible Showrunner Says Seasons 2 & 3 "Deep Into" Production

WWE to Hold WrestleMania Week Tryouts to Find Next Stars to Misuse

Vince McMahon Will Induct The Undertaker Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

Harley Quinn: Patrick Schumacker Shares Excellent S03 Production News

Daredevil Not An Easy Fit in Spider-Man "PG World": Charlie Cox

Heels Season 2: Alexander Ludwig Vid Proves Ace Spade's Still Got It

The Batman: Matt Reeves "Arkham" Spinoff Comment Raises Questions

WWE Ends Broadcast Partnership, Blocks WrestleMania in Russia

Titans Season 4 Episode Count Set, Location Scouting Underway

Wheel of Fortune Contestant Pushes Back on Social Media Trolls

Rick and Morty/James Gunn Day 16 Update: Prince Nebulon & Morty, Jr?

Dicktown: John Hodgman & David Rees Talk Season 2, Guest Stars & More

Legends of Tomorrow EP/Co-Showrunner Explains [SPOILERS] Departure

Slow Horses: Apple TV+ Previews Gary Oldman Darkly Comic Spy Series

Pamela Anderson Set to Tell Her Story in New Netflix Documentary

The Outlaws: BBC Christopher Walken Comedy Caper Hits Amazon

Now here's a look at a round-up of our reviews from the past 24-hours, including Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard & SYFY's Astrid & Lilly Save the World:

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere Runs On Full Impulse Power: Review

Astrid & Lilly Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Toenails & Egos Run Rampant

