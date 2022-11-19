AEW Full Gear PPV: Full Results from the Zero Hour Pre-Show

As if being forced to watch an entire 5-hour PPV isn't enough punishment for The Chadster, AEW aired an hour-long Zero Hour pre-show before Full Gear. WWE knows how to do these things: show the same promo videos over and over while podcast hosts chat with WWE legends who clearly haven't been paying attention to the product, and then maybe throw in one match with someone like Mustafa Ali. That's the kind of pacing The Chadster likes in his pre-shows, so of course Tony Khan would book Zero Hour to be full of wrestling matches, just to cheese The Chadster off!

Welcome to The Chadster's live coverage of AEW Full Gear. As the only unbiased journalist in all of pro wrestling, The Chadster is here to give you his honest, objective opinion on tonight's PPV. And The Chadster's opinion is that it stinks! Tony Khan is booking this show for the sole purpose of RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, and The Chadster doesn't think that's fair at all!

AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour Pre-Show Results

The Factory took on The Best Friends and their Best Friends in the first match of the Full Gear Zero-Hour pre-show. DAnhausen arrived late as the fifth man on Best Friends' side, delighting the crowd and making The Chadster absolutely sick. If there's one thing The Chadster can't stand, it's someone with a one-note character who really hams up their gimmick. Danhausen poured teeth into Nick Comoroto's match to get the pin for Best Friends and friends. The whole thing ended with a hug, which triggered The Chadster.

Renee Paquette interviewed Konosuke Takeshita, who just signed an AEW contract. The Chadster can't believe Takeshita would sign with AEW instead of WWE. Obviously, he doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business.

Next up, Ricky Starks took on Brian Cage in a semi-final match for the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. The finals for this were supposed to take place at Full Gear, but instead Tony Khan pushed it to Dynamite next week, just to drag it our and rub salt in The Chadster's wounds even more! Why, Tony Khan?! Why?! Starks got the win with a Canadian Destroyer and a Roshambo to advance to the finals.

Next, they showed a new trailer for AEW Fight Forever, coming soon. What's wrong with the WWE 2K series? If it isn't broke, don't fix it, is The Chadster's motto. This game is pure vindictiveness on Tony Khan's part. He knows how much it bothers The Chadster, and he's doing it anyway!

Next up, Eddie Kingston cut an emotional promo on Jun Akiyama ahead of their match. Kingston got the win, an emotional triump for him, and devastating for the Chadster. The Chadster hates when AEW fans are treated to such a satisfying payoff! Akiyama bowed down to Kingston in respect, and they shook hands. If only Tony Khan and The Chadster could settle their differences this way… but Tony Khan just can't let things go.

Kingston cut a second emotional promo after the match. How many promos does this guy need?!

Commentary hyped the show and The Chadster can't believe the actual Full Gear PPV is only starting now. Auughh man!

See highlights from the Full Gear Zero-Hour pre-show below.

AEW Full Gear Coverage on Bleeding Cool

Coverage of AEW Full Gear is being brought to you today by The Chadster, against The Chadster's wishes. The Chadster would love nothing more than to enjoy his Saturday in peace without Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster bleeding into every aspect of The Chadster's life, but unfortunately, The Chadster's bosses at Bleeding Cool are apparently on Tony Khan's payroll because they're forcing The Chadster to cover the PPV.

AEW Full Gear is taking place right now in Newark, New Jersey. Here's the lineup for the show right now, besides Death Triangle vs. The Elite. Jungle Boy takes on Luchasaurus in a steel cage. Darby Allin and Sting face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. Saraya returns to the ring to face Britt Baker. The Elite are back in AEW and will challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships at Full Gear. Chris Jericho defends the ROH Championship against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match. Wardlow defends the TNT Championship against Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat. Jade Cargill defends the TBS Championship against Nyla Rose. The Acclaimed defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against Swerve in our Glory. Toni Storm defends the Interim AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter. And Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against MJF.

For more live coverage of AEW Full Gear, and information on how to watch, head to this hub page, though The Chadster wishes you would do literally anything else.