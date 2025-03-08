Alien: Earth, Daredevil, Powerpuff Girls & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Alien: Earth, Daredevil: Born Again, The Rookie, The Powerpuff Girls, Chappell Roan, Night Court, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's Scarpetta, Adult Swim's Lazarus, Hulu's Alien: Earth, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, ABC's The Rookie, CBS's Fire Country, The Powerpuff Girls, Chappell Roan, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, WWE, NBC's The Hunting Party, NBC's Night Court, HBO's Euphoria, Frasier/Kelsey Grammer, HBO's Harry Potter, Prime Video's Neagley, Apple TV+'s The Studio, Apple TV+'s Government Cheese, Prime Video's Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, Apple TV+'s Neuromancer, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, March 8, 2025:

Scarpetta Star/EP Jamie Lee Curtis Offers Big Series Filming Update

Lazarus Teaser: They're a Team of Angels Tracking The Devil Incarnate

Alien: Earth at SXSW: Check Out Some Highlights From "The Wreckage"

Daredevil: Born Again E01/E02 Review: Cox & D'Onofrio Forge New Paths

The Rookie Star Jenna Dewan Talks Season 7; S07E09: "The Kiss" Clip

Fire Country Returns Tonight with S03E14 "Death Trap": Our Preview

The Powerpuff Girls: OG Bubbles Lays Smackdown on 2016 Counterpart

Chappell Roan Delivers "The Giver" Preview; Single Drops March 13th

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Unleashes "The Villains Roast" Tonight!

Lex Luger Joins 2025 Class of WWE's Capitalist Hall of Fame

WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes Addresses John Cena Heel Turn

The Hunting Party: McKenzie on Chemistry, Favorite Killer & "La Brea"

Night Court: The Musical!?! NBC Previews "A Little Night Court Music"

Euphoria Season 3: Asante Blackk Reportedly Set for Recurring Role

Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer on Why Show Was Canceled, Season 3 Chances

Harry Potter Series Eyeing McTeer/McGonagall, Essiedu/Snape: Report

Neagley: Ritchson, Sten Check In From "Reacher" Spinoff Series Filming

The Studio Trailer Previews Apple TV+'s Seth Rogen Series: No Notes

Government Cheese: David Oyelowo Comedy Series Hits Apple TV+ in April

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Coming to Prime Video on April 8th

Neuromancer: Clémence Poésy Cast in Apple TV+ Cyberpunk Series

Daredevil: Born Again Stars Bethel & Woll on Bullseye's "Rough Night"

