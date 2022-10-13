Always Sunny Dreams, Cartoon Network Fears & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I want to run, I want to hide/I wanna tear down the walls that hold me inside/I wanna reach out and touch the flame/Where the streets have no name, ha, ha, ha/I wanna feel sunlight on my face/I see that dust cloud disappear without a trace/I wanna take shelter from the poison rain/Where the streets have no name, oh, oh/Where the streets have no name/Where the streets have no name/We're still building, then burning down love/Burning down love/And when I go there, I go there with you/It's all I can do… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to U2 for "Where the Streets Have No Names" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Ryan Reynolds wanting to guest star on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (and Rob McElhenney knowing the role), Warner Bros. Discovery making moves that could be a bad sign for Cartoon Network, Comedy Central finalizing The Daily Show host Trevor Noah's final day, Netflix's Stranger Things writers offering a Season 4 change involving Hopper & Alexei, Disney+ dropping a preview for the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Megan Thee Stallion & Sarah Sherman get up-close-and-personal in a new, midweek Saturday Night Live promo.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Always Sunny, Cartoon Network, SNL & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: TBS' AEW Dynamite, The CW's The Winchesters, HBO Max's Dead Boy Detectives, USA Network's WWE NXT, FX's American Horror Story: NYC, Dimension 20 Neverafter, HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, HBO Max's The Penguin, FOX's Bob's Burgers, HBO's House of the Dragon & more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Thursday, October 13, 2022:

Saturday Night Live: Megan Thee Stallion & SNL Cast at Read-Thru

Orange Cassidy Wins His First AEW Championship on AEW Dynamite

The Winchesters: Supernatural Prequel Debuts Big; S01E02/E03 Previews

Renee Paquette Joins AEW, Opens First Canadian AEW Dynamite

The Daily Show Host Trevor Noah's Late-Night Exit Date Confirmed

Stranger Things Writers Share Scrapped Hopper/Alexei Season 4 Idea

Five Ways AEW Dynamite Tonight Will Ruin The Country of Canada

Warner Bros. Discovery Changes Mind on Writers/Directors Workshops

Dead Boy Detectives Casts Michael Beach, Joshua Colley & Lindsey Gort

She-Hulk Finale Preview: Nikki Knows How to Handle The Intelligencia

Warner Bros. Discovery Restructuring Bad Sign for Cartoon Network?

NXT Recap 10/11: Things Heat Up Between Breakker & Dragunov

American Horror Story: NYC "Sanguine" Teaser Sets A Mood; New Key Art

Hang With Beavis and Butt-Head On Their Iconic Couch

Dimension 20 Neverafter: Old Fables Come Alive In Series Trailer

Pretty Little Liars: OS Co-Creator Drops Very Interesting PLL Tease

Jersey Shore Star Zack Clayton Says He Signed a Contract with AEW

SNL Promo: Megan Thee Stallion Shares Naked Truth with Sarah Sherman

Always Sunny: Ryan Reynolds Wants Cameo; Rob McElhenney Knows The Role

Warner Bros. Discovery Exec Wants More AEW Content for TBS & TNT

WBTV Workshop Alumni Respond to Warner Bros. Discovery Closing Program

Penguin: Colin Farrell Shares "Batman" Timeline, Early Script Thoughts

Bob's Burgers Season 13 Episode 3 Review: Louise's Career A La Carte

House of the Dragon Needs 4 Seasons for "Dance of the Dragons": GRRM

