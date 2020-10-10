American Gods Team Discusses Season 3: Shadow, Bilquis, Laura & More

Fans of STARZ's American Gods found their patience paid off in a big way when novel author and executive producer Neil Gaiman and series stars Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon), Emily Browning (Laura Moon), Yetide Badaki (Bilquis), Bruce Langley (Tech Boy/Quantum Boy), Omid Abtahi (Salim), and Ashley Reyes (Cordelia) descended upon New York Comic Con-Metaverse on Friday to talk all things Season 3 during a virtual panel and Q&A sponsored by EW.

Asked how the shooting experience was for the third season compared to previous seasons, Whittle said this was the most efficient season, adding it was a gift to know where the characters were going. He mentioned this knowledge gave them the chance to build up and layer it, flesh it out more. Gaiman then stated this season feels like a "tightly wound machine that is moving forward and dragging you with it" while also making you care about the story and the characters in it- making you want to know more. Gaiman added that "season one felt like an anthology, season two had its own quirks. Season three is telling this fabulous story" and everything starts coming together.

Gaiman also teases that while this upcoming season will have Shadow at Lakeside, we will follow a "whole new story" for Laura, Bilquis and Technical Boy will have a "glorious story," Salim will be our human perspective, and he referred to Cordelia as a "wild card," with characters we're told the audience will fall in love with. In regards to adapting this portion of the book into a season of the show, he mentioned the process started off with the book and looking at how far they are into it and then how to get to the end of it. He added that they looked at all the wonderful wild cards at play as well as all that previous creators brought to the table in previous seasons. Gaiman also said that due to his love for Browning/Laura Moon, they wanted to take her from where she's been to this new place, mentioning how exciting it was to come up with her journey and what she learns, what she becomes.

On her end, Reyes mentioned she was very worried about joining in the midst of such a rich story with so many distinct characters. When asked about the dynamic between Cordelia and Wednesday vs. Cordelia and Shadow, she explained how Cordelia brings humanity out of Wednesday. With Shadow, there are some serious bumps along the way but their relationship will develop into a strong bond.

It seems each character will go on a journey of self-discovery: Shadow, Salim, Laura, Bilquis, and Tech Boy, from which they will emerge either stronger or as Browning reminds us when it comes to Laura, "deader than before." Each character will apparently take some personal deep-dives into themselves and their pasts to find a sense of purpose or reason. Browning and Abtahi teased that there will be a very nice friendship blooming between Salim and Laura where each finally finds a friend in the other to help them overcome their past and accept themselves. On her end, Laura will struggle with finally caring for someone and allowing herself to be vulnerable.

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season 3 Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away, and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ's American Gods also stars Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as Mr. World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter, Marilyn Manson (Salem, Sons of Anarchy) as Johan Wengren, Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as Mr. World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as Ms. World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.