BCTV Daily Dispatch 04 Oct 21: Star Trek, Billions, SNL, NJPW & More!

I would call you up on a Saturday night. And we'd both stay out 'til the morning light. And we sang, "Here we go again." And though time goes by, I will always be. In a club with you in 1973. Singing, "Here we go again… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch!" With much love & respect to James Blunt and "1973" (check out the video below), this is BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include Showtime's Billions, The CW's DC's Stargirl, NJPW, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, and NBC's Saturday Night Live. And then we wrap things up with our reviews of AMC's The Walking Dead & The Walking Dead: World Beyond, MTV's Double Shot at Love & Floribama Shore, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, and Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, October 4, 2021:

Billions Star Exits Series; Season 6 Set for January, Teaser Released

Star Trek: Prodigy Teaser Airs During CBS's 2009 Star Trek Screening

NJPW Is Giving Away A Night Of The G1 Climax Free Tonight

DC's Stargirl Star Joel McHale Promoted to Season 3 Series Regular

Locke & Key Season 2 Mini-Teaser Finds Bode's As Curious As Ever

Doctor Who: Mark Gatiss Finds "Lost" Script; Big Finish Wants Retweets

What We Do in the Shadows S03E07: Nandor vs Nadja Doll? Colin in Love?

Saturday Night Live: Splitting the Check Gets Weird in Unaired Sketch

The Mandalorian: Adam Savage Views Grant Imahara's Animatronic Grogu

The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02 Preview: Elizabeth's CRM Vision

WWE Breaks Up Greatest Tag Team Ever in Latest WWE Draft Picks

The Sopranos: How the HBO Series Put a Hit Out on the Gangster Genre

Saturday Night Live "Weekend Update" Pays Tribute to Norm Macdonald

And here's a look at our reviews- AMC's The Walking Dead & The Walking Dead: World Beyond, MTV's Double Shot at Love & Floribama Shore, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, and Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Lower Decks:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02E01 Konsekans: 4 Thoughts & A Theory

The Walking Dead Season 11 E07 "Promises Broken" & Truths Told: Review

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 E06 "The Escape" Review

Floribama Shore Season 4 Episode 16 Review: Dog vs. Pig

Double Shot at Love Season 3 Episode 3 Review: Camping? Really?

Star Trek: Lower Decks S02E08 Review: It's Time to Rename the Series

