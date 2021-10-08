BCTV Daily Dispatch 08 Oct 21: Dark Side, Doctor Who, Sabrina & More!

Wear me, wear me out. It's all strung out. You found what carried you. Fall out, everyone fall out. Get lost in this town. Some road that's getting worn. At our feet, at our feet now. 'Cause I got older. And we got tired. Heaven, I know that we tried. Heaven, I know. Heaven, I know… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Gordi and "Heaven I Know" (check out the video below), this is Bleeding Cool TV's (BCTV) "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, BBC's Doctor Who & Lydia West, Disney Plus' What If…?, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, HBO Max's Peacemaker, The CW's Riverdale (now with Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Spellman) & Amazon's The Boys. And then we wrap things up with our review of TNT's AEW Dynamite.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, October 8, 2021:

Saturday Night Live Promo: Kim Kardashian West Doesn't Sweat Hosting

Blade Runner: Black Lotus Sets November Premiere: New Trailer, Key Art

Nice Move, FXX: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gets Some Love Back

Foundation: Apple TV+ Gives Isaac Asimov Adapt Season 2 Order

Ghosts: Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar Talk CBS Remake; New Previews

The Patient: Steve Carell, "The Americans" Creators Team for FX Series

Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Examines Johnny K9's Double Life

Law & Order: Organized Crime S02E04 Preview: Stabler Faces the Music

Bret Hart To Be Honored With A Placement On Canada's Walk Of Fame

Big Bets On Lydia West As The New Doctor Who Caused Market Crash

Riverdale: Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Set to Weave Some Season 6 Spells

CM Punk to Wrestle Daniel Garcia on AEW Rampage This Friday

The Wheel of Time Releases New Poster Key Art Ahead of NYCC Preview

Former UFC Champ Junior dos Santos to Wrestle on AEW Dynamite

What If…? Key Art Honors The Watcher's Guardians of the Multiverse

Querencia: Indigiqueer Romance Story Heads To Revry This Month

The Boys: VNN on "Classic" Starlight, "Lapdog" Hughie, The Deep & More

WandaVision Spinoff Report: Kathryn Hahn Returning as Agatha Harkness

Are You Scared? Season 4 Arrives Friday On Watcher's YouTube Channel

AEW Debuts New TBS Championship for Women's Division on Dynamite

Peacemaker Footage Included with New DC FanDome Trailer

Star Trek: Lower Decks Star Jack Quaid Confirms His Boimler Scream

WOW – Women Of Wrestling Is Back In 2022 Thanks To ViacomCBS

Doctor Who: Olly Alexander & The Tightrope Act of Stunt-Casting

Bobby Fish Signs with AEW After TNT Championship Match on Dynamite

The Mandalorian: Ming-Na Wen on Her Luke Skywalker Moment & More

And today's review includes: The Chadster Hated Adam Page's Return on AEW Dynamite Anniversary

