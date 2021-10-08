BCTV Daily Dispatch 08 Oct 21: Dark Side, Doctor Who, Sabrina & More!
Wear me, wear me out. It's all strung out. You found what carried you. Fall out, everyone fall out. Get lost in this town. Some road that's getting worn. At our feet, at our feet now. 'Cause I got older. And we got tired. Heaven, I know that we tried. Heaven, I know. Heaven, I know… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Gordi and "Heaven I Know" (check out the video below), this is Bleeding Cool TV's (BCTV) "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, BBC's Doctor Who & Lydia West, Disney Plus' What If…?, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, HBO Max's Peacemaker, The CW's Riverdale (now with Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Spellman) & Amazon's The Boys. And then we wrap things up with our review of TNT's AEW Dynamite.
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, October 8, 2021:
Saturday Night Live Promo: Kim Kardashian West Doesn't Sweat Hosting
Blade Runner: Black Lotus Sets November Premiere: New Trailer, Key Art
Nice Move, FXX: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gets Some Love Back
Foundation: Apple TV+ Gives Isaac Asimov Adapt Season 2 Order
Ghosts: Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar Talk CBS Remake; New Previews
The Patient: Steve Carell, "The Americans" Creators Team for FX Series
Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Examines Johnny K9's Double Life
Law & Order: Organized Crime S02E04 Preview: Stabler Faces the Music
Bret Hart To Be Honored With A Placement On Canada's Walk Of Fame
Big Bets On Lydia West As The New Doctor Who Caused Market Crash
Riverdale: Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Set to Weave Some Season 6 Spells
CM Punk to Wrestle Daniel Garcia on AEW Rampage This Friday
The Wheel of Time Releases New Poster Key Art Ahead of NYCC Preview
Former UFC Champ Junior dos Santos to Wrestle on AEW Dynamite
What If…? Key Art Honors The Watcher's Guardians of the Multiverse
Querencia: Indigiqueer Romance Story Heads To Revry This Month
The Boys: VNN on "Classic" Starlight, "Lapdog" Hughie, The Deep & More
WandaVision Spinoff Report: Kathryn Hahn Returning as Agatha Harkness
Are You Scared? Season 4 Arrives Friday On Watcher's YouTube Channel
AEW Debuts New TBS Championship for Women's Division on Dynamite
Peacemaker Footage Included with New DC FanDome Trailer
Star Trek: Lower Decks Star Jack Quaid Confirms His Boimler Scream
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Is Back In 2022 Thanks To ViacomCBS
Doctor Who: Olly Alexander & The Tightrope Act of Stunt-Casting
Bobby Fish Signs with AEW After TNT Championship Match on Dynamite
The Mandalorian: Ming-Na Wen on Her Luke Skywalker Moment & More
And today's review includes: The Chadster Hated Adam Page's Return on AEW Dynamite Anniversary
Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.