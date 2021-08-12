BCTV Daily Dispatch 12 August 21: Rick and Morty & The Beth Dilemma

BCTV Daily Dispatch 12 August 21: Rick and Morty & The Beth Dilemma

Our Thursday newbies include Doctor Who writer & ex-showrunner Russell T. Davies isn't impressed with Loki, Dave Bautista takes on MTG, What If…? proves a solid mixed bag so far, Christopher Meloni introduces his "mom", Stephen King talks his 5 fav books & Gov. Ron DeSantis, Supergirl star Melissa Benoist really, really wants a costume & American Horror Stories gets "Feral".

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Thursday, August 12, 2021:

10. Law & Order: Meloni Breaks Internet, Needs Hargitay's Help Fixing It

9. Doctor Who Writer Davies: Loki LGBTQ+ Story "Craven, Feeble Gesture"

8. Dave Bautista Wants Marjorie Taylor Greene to Pay the Ultimate Price

7. What If…? Episodes 1-3 Review: A Mixed Bag That Ends Up Just Fine

6. Law & Order: Christopher Meloni & "Mom" Check In on Mariska Hargitay

5. Stephen King Talks 5 Fav Works; "Not the Brightest Bulb" Ron DeSantis

4. Supergirl Stealing: Benoist Wants Costume Badly; Rath May Have Issues

3. American Horror Stories Announces Season 1 Episode 6 "Feral" Cast

2. Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Calls On SPN Family For Touching Cause

1. Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Says Not So Fast Assuming Clone Beth

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- a double dose of Jeopardy!, Powerpuff! loses its Blossom in Chloe Bennet, Titans Season 3 spotlights another trio, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer gets a sequel with a one-of-its-kind slayer:

Jeopardy! Moving Forward with 2 Hosts But Neither LeVar Burton

Jeopardy!: LeVar Burton Deserved Better; Brent Spiner Has His Back

Powerpuff: The CW Loses Its Blossom as Chloe Bennet Exits Pilot

Titans Season 3 Teasers Spotlight Conner Kent, Donna Troy & Blackfire

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Sequel Focus: Willow's Slayer-Witch Daughter

