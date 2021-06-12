BCTV Daily Dispatch 12 June 2021: Rick and Morty Global Domination

Step aside because this anger's gonna ignite. On the subway gonna rock your world tonight. In this house will be shadows in the spotlight- and this time we're gonna rock your… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love and respect to Shanks Mansell, we're back with another round of the best and brightest across the television landscape over the past twenty-four hours. This time around, our newbies include John Finnemore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine wraps, RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness preview, and Rick and Morty rules the globe- so go Rick yourself!

Following that, we have the "BCTV Rewind" with a selection of curated articles more than worth your time that you may have missed the first time around. Then we wrap things up with the first edition of "BCTV Obsession"- and we can't think of a better trio to kick things off with than Three Busy Debras.

Now here's a look at today's BCTV's 10/24 Rundown:

10. Five Episodes In To John Finnemore's Souvenir Programme, Series 9

9. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Melissa Fumero Looks Back at B99's Beginnings

8. A Final Timeline For John Finnemore's Souvenir Programme Series 9

7. The Boys: Jensen Ackles Shows Off Soldier Boy Bod; Misses SPN Flannel

6. RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness Unleashes Anime's Opening Scene

5. Night Court: Ana Villafañe Joins Melissa Rauch/John Larroquette Pilot

4. The Boys: Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Earns Amell's Arrowverse Approval

3. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale: A Message to AMC & Fear TWD

2. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Images Feel A Little Too Final

1. Rick and Morty Want You to Go Rick Yourself for Season 5; Space Debut

And here are a few more articles to add to your reading lists- including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, "Geeked Week" offered waves of previews- like The Cuphead Show! and The Witcher, Nine Perfect Strangers, Titans, Monsters at Work, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Westworld, AEW/WWE, Kevin Smith, Clarice, The Walking Dead Season 11, Denis O'Hare & American Horror Story Season 10, and a whole ton more:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Mashup: Jake Peralta's One Helluva Die Hard Fan

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Liam Neeson Not Approached For Qui-Gon Jinn Return

Omega vs. Moose Set for Against All Odds, Sami Callihan Faces Winner

Loki Star Gugu Mbatha-Raw Discusses TVA Judge Renslayer, Motivations

The Cuphead Show! Welcomes Wayne Brady as King Dice; New Preview

The Witcher: Ciri Is Lost In The Woods No More in Season 2 Scenes

Nine Perfect Strangers: Your Journey to Wellness Begins This August

Titans Season 3: Boris Mojsovski Shares More Superheroes BTS Looks

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Opener: The Beginning Is The End

Resident Evil: Lance Reddick, 5 More Join Netflix Live-Action Series

Monsters at Work Trailer: Laughter Isn't The Best Medicine For Tylor

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Writer, E08 Director Check In From Set

Westworld: Prodigal Son Star Reportedly Joining Season 4 Cast

AEW Stars Join Triple H, Stephanie McMahon for WWE Treasure Hunt

Kevin Smith Talks Masters of the Universe: Revelation; Tyler Approves

Clarice Season 2 In Doubt? Paramount+ Move Reportedly on Shaky Ground

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Creators, Melissa Fumero Honor Final Filming Day

The Walking Dead Season 11 Preview Images: Maggie, Carol, Negan & More

Titans Star Damaris Lewis Previews Blackfire's Season 3 Fighting Style

American Horror Story: Denis O'Hare Talks Season 10 Character & More

Everything you need to know about Three Busy Debras you can find in the show description: "the surreal day-to-day lives of three deranged housewives, all named Debra, in their affluent suburban town of Lemoncurd, Connecticut." Other than that, the show has to be viewed to be truly appreciated. Oh, and one last thing? Sandy Honig, Alyssa Stonoha, and Mitra Jouhari need to be getting more headlines and offers- just not too many that it takes them away from 3BD. I would hang out in a diner booth for an hour just to listen to them bullshit in the booth next to me. Weird? Yes, but also some seriously high praise.

