BCTV Daily Dispatch 17 June 2021: Night Court, ST: Picard & AEW/NYC

10. Titans Season 3: Lycurgo, Leslie & Walters Signal Final Filming Day

9. Spidey and His Amazing Friends Hits Friendly Neighborhoods This August

8. Stargirl Season 2 Poster: Eclipso Will Know Their Fears This August

7. HouseBroken Season 1 E03 Review: Quirky Group Begins Finding Its Voice

6. Loki Works Some Mischief as Disney+ Original Series Move to Wednesdays

5. The Boys, What We Do In The Shadows "Crossover" We Need More Of

4. Oz Creator & Cast Reflect on Groundbreaking HBO Prison Drama's Impact

3. Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Teaser: Can Jean-Luc Save the Future?

2. Kim's Convenience: Simu Liu Issues Statement to Clarify Facebook Post

1. Batman/Catwoman Debate: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Comedy Central Respond

And here are a few more articles to add to your reading lists- including American Gigolo remake, Uzumaki delay, How I Met Your Father casting, WandaVision Season 2, Motherland preview, Night Court casting, AEW/NYC, Titans calls it a wrap, and more:

American Gigolo: Showtime Orders Jon Bernthal-Starring Series Adapt

Anime Expo Lite 2021 Announces Special Studio Trigger Panel

Uzumaki: Anime Director Hiroshi Nagahama Explains Delay, Shares Teaser

Loki: Michael Waldron On Gender Fluidity, Mephisto, Time Travel & More

How I Met Your Father: Chris Lowell Joins Hilary Duff in HIMYM Spinoff

The Boys: Eric Kripke Says Season 3 Has "Craziest F***ing Dailies"

WandaVision: Marvel's Kevin Feige Not Ready to Rule Out Season 2

WWE Expands Subprime Lending with Credit One Credit Card

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2: Camarilla Promo; Take The Witch Test

J.J. Abrams, Showtime Teaming for 4-Part UFO Documentary

SurrealEstate Poster: These Properties Are Literally To Die For

ROH Returns to ECW Arena for 2-Night Glory By Honor

Night Court: Lacretta Joins NBC's Melissa Rauch/John Larroquette Pilot

Saved by the Bell Star Elizabeth Berkley Shares Season 2 BTS Selfie

AEW Dynamite Comes to NYC for First Time with September Grand Slam

Titans: More Cast Members Check In As Season 3 Filming Wraps

Premiering on this date in 2007, HBO's Flight of the Conchords focused on Jemaine Clemaine (Jemaine Clement) and Bret McKegney (Bret McKenzie), the two-man New Zealand band known as Flight of the Conchords-looking to make a go of it in New York City. Hugely influential with a fanbase as dedicated to the series as ever (What We Do in the Shadows love doesn't hurt), here's a look at what all the excitement is still about:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Flight of the Conchords Season 1 Official Trailer (2007) | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0k8gDO1jPxY)

