BCTV Daily Dispatch 23 July 2021: Saul Spills, Sky Spoils & Punkamania

You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our newbies for today include 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman coming out as a trans woman, Audible giving The Sandman a second act (with some impressive additions to the cast), American Horror Stories cast a sneak preview spell, Big Sky has spoilery casting news, and we have a Better Call Saul production update. And yet through a wide range of TV topics, CM Punk still sits atop the cage. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Friday, July 23, 2021:

10. 13 Reasons Why: Tommy Dorfman Comes Out as Trans Woman; Shares Post

9. The Sandman: Act II: Regé-Jean Page, Kevin Smith, David Tennant & More

8. American Horror Stories E03 Cast Revealed: Lynch, Barbeau & More

7. Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Shared BDay Message for Jared Padalecki

6. American Horror Stories E03 Scene: Someone's Not A "Rabbit Rabbit" Fan

5. Archer: The Band's Back Together in FXX's Official Season 12 Poster

4. Barry Season 3 Begins Filming Monday; S03/S04 Filming Together: Report

3. Big Sky Season 2 Casting News Proves Big Season 1 Finale Spoiler

2. Better Call Saul Season 6 Prod Update & We Feel Thomas Schnauz's Pain

1. CM Punk Wrestling Return Confirmed: New Name, Look & Manager (Image)

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Charmed star Madeleine Mantock bids farewell, AEW & WWE benefit from fans returning, Sarah Michelle Gellar was no fan of the original MOTU cartoon, Kate Winslet is all about SNL's "Murdur Durdur", and Supernatural star Jared Padalecki returns the love:

Charmed: Madeleine Mantock Leaving CW Series; Rupert Evans Responds

Ratings Wars: AEW Dynamite, WWE Smackdown Win with Return of Fans

Sarah Michelle Gellar No Fan of MOTU OG Series; Why Teela's No Buffy

Mare of Easttown: Kate Winslet Feels "Validated" By SNL Murdur Durdur

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Appreciates BDay Wish; Ackles "Soaring"

