BCTV Daily Dispatch 24 June 2021: Lucifer Tune & Kevin Smith's Power

Cut a tape of my favorite songs. Said what I can't face to face. I hoped that you would share all my thoughts. We are young and unimpressed… by all you recognize. So play it all over and turn it wide. Now there is nothin' but the BCTV Daily Dispatch left behind. Now it don't rewind. Welcome back to our daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape (and with some serious respect going out to Better Than Ezra), as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar recently- with Lucifer singing and Kevin Smith still having the power. Following that, we have the "BCTV Rewind" with a selection of curated articles more than worth your time that you may have missed the first time around. Then we wrap things up with another edition of "Random TV History Stuff!" as we honor E Corp's worst nightmare.

Our newbies for this round include a Paul Rudd & Conan O'Brien reunion, Trump going after SNL, Loki director Kate Herron proud of the God of Mischief's bisexuality, the AHS season Sarah Paulson would rather forget, The Boys EPs Evan Golberg & Seth Rogen intro Starlight, Heels star Stephen Amell has an airline issue, and the Mr. Nimbus mystery solved (we think?).

10. Paul Rudd Won't Let Conan O'Brien Depart Without A Late-Night Gift

9. Trump Wanted to Sic FCC, DOJ on Saturday Night Live, Late Night TV

8. Loki Director Proud to Have God of Mischief's Bisexuality MCU Canon

7. American Horror Story: Sarah Paulson "Underwhelmed" By This AHS Season

6. The Boys EPs Rogen, Goldberg Intro Greatest Song You'll Ever Hear Ever

5. Heels Star Stephen Amell Responds to Airline Incident Allegations

4. Masters of the Universe: Revelation EP Kevin Smith, Season 2 & Spite

3. Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Solves "The Mystery of Mr. Nimbus's Name!"

2. What We Do in the Shadows Star Harvey Guillén Previews Season 3

1. The Orville Season 3: Closest Thing to a "Star Trek" Crossover & More

And here are a few more articles to add to your reading lists- including

Inspector Maigret: New Series about French Detective in the Works

Fist Of The North Star Production Cel Up For Auction At Heritage

Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio Talks Industry Changes in Fight Choreography

HouseBroken Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Honey's New Perspective On Love

Sailor Moon Eternal & Great British Bake Off Celebrate Pride Month

The Boys Season 3 Welcomes New Supes Flannery, Wechsler & Villanueva

American Horror Stories: Fear Takes New Form in FX on Hulu Teaser

Holey Moley 3D Preview: Wouldn't A Psychic Know Who's Going to Win?

Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Makes Peace with Daenerys' Fate

Psych 3's Timothy Omundson: Lassiter Gun & Badge Still Fit Like Glove

Saved by the Bell: Hayley Mills Talks Return, Remembers Dustin Diamond

Krapopolis: Dan Harmon, FOX Tap Jordan Young as Series Showrunner

Strange Planet: Dan Harmon, Nathan Pyle Set Apple TV+ Animated Adapt

Turner & Hooch TV Trailer A Reminder That Josh Peck Is NOT Tom Hanks

Q-Force: Netflix Releases Official Teaser for Animated LGBTQ+ Heroes

Austin 3:16- The Most Iconic Promo Ever Happened 25 Years Ago Today

Lucifer BTS Clip: Tom Ellis Records Queen's Another One Bites the Dust

Created by Sam Esmail and running for four seasons from June 24, 2015, to December 22, 2019, Mr. Robot starred Academy Award winner Rami Malek as cybersecurity engineer & hacker with social anxiety and clinical depression issues Elliot Alderson. Recruited by an anarchist named "Mr. Robot" (Christian Slater) to join the hacktivist group "society," the goal becomes to wipe out all debt records and take down the world's largest conglomerate E Corp- and then it becomes so much more:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mr. Robot According To Leon | Series Recap | on USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJDmJeydt-w)

