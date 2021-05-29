BCTV Daily Dispatch 29 May 2021: Prodigal Son Save, The Boys Squared

Spill on the streets of stars and ride away. Find out what you are, face to face. Once you've had enough, carry on. Don't forget to love, before… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Welcome back to our daily rewind of what's been setting off your radars across the television, cable, and streaming side of the pop culture landscape over the past 24 hours. So who are the newbies this time around? A Loki trip down memory lane, Soldier Boy in comic book form in one of two The Boys entries, Quantum Leap, Neil Gaiman's The Sandman thoughts, and Dave Bautista (and the "Save Prodigal Son" movement is still going strong). We've also hand-picked a selection of articles that are more than worth your time that you might've missed the first time around. Finally, we jump into our TARDIS for a trip through TV history (a brief one, this time) and then wrap things up with today's "Random Thought" and a look at "Dirty Disney."

So here's a look at today's BCTV's 10/24 Rundown:

10. Loki: A Look Back at The God of Mischief's Memorable MCU Moments.

9. The Boys Season 3: Vought Remembers Soldier Boy with Comic Book Honor

8. Dark Side Season 3: Cornette Talks Warrior's "Destrucity"; Ross No Fan

7. The Boys Season 3: Read Between The Lines; Quaid's Hat Looks Familiar

6. Quantum Leap Creator Donald P. Bellisario Answers Series' Questions

5. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Shares Thoughts on His Characters & Casting

4. Walking/Running Around Doctor Who: Time Fracture in London (Video)

3. Dave Bautista Says Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene Look Inbred

2. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 E07 Preview: Another Plot Twist?

1. Prodigal Son Update: Warner Bros. TV Group Confirms "Conversations"

And here are a few more articles to add to your reading lists- ranging from Animal Kingdom, Bridgerton, and Josie and the Pussycats to Cody Rhodes, Cobra Kai, Sweet Tooth, Heels, and The Orville– and everything in-between:

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Teaser: Bad Is Back & Business Is Boomin'

Bridgerton Season 2: Charmed Star Rupert Evans Joins Cast As Edmund

Riverdale Season 5: The Pussycats Are Back & They Brought Friends

Four Episodes In To John Finnemore's Souvenir Programme, Series 9

Cody Rhodes Talks Making TBS the Undisputed Destination for Wrestling

Friends: The Reunion Streams in China Minus BTS, Lady Gaga & Bieber

Jerry Lawler: WWE Requiring All Talent to Get COVID Vaccine by June

Cobra Kai Season 4: Thomas Ian Griffith Warns Viewers to Look Out

Gossip Girl: HBO Max Reboot Reveals Official Teaser, Character Posters

Ragdoll: Production on Lucy Hale, AMC-Alibi Thriller Underway in UK

Cody Rhodes: "I'm Not Trying to Mansplain Racism to Anyone"

Sweet Tooth: How Jeff Lemire & José Villarrubia Make The Magic Work

Heels: STARZ Preview Images Highlight The World of Jack & Ace's DWL

The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02: Robert Palmer Watkins Set to Recur

Peacemaker: Freddie Stroma Takes Over Vigilante; Chris Conrad Departs

The Orville Season 3 BTS; Grimes Reminder; Szohr Make-Up Video & More

