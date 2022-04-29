Buffy/Billie Eilish, Critical Role, ATHF & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Life's a game, but it's not fair/I break the rules, so I don't care/So I keep doing my own thing/Walking tall against the rain/Victory's within the mile/Almost there, don't give up now/Only thing that's on my mind/Is who's gon' run this town tonight/Hey, hey, hey, hey/Who's gon' run this town tonight? The BCTV Daily Dispatch! With all of the love & respect to Jay-Z, Rihanna & Ye with our opener "Run This Town" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning: Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar & Billie Eilish exchange crushes, Stephen Colbert & Critical Role team up for Red Nose Day support, Pete Davidson knows Bupkis at Peacock, The CW's The Flash star Candice Patton wraps season filming, Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow talks Westerns & Kurosawa, Adult Swim's "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" spinoff AquaDonk Side Pieces ends on a darkly awesome note, Amazon's The Boys lets Vought celebrate National Super Hero Day with a new look at Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy, Reservation Dogs star Devery Jacobs joins Disney+'s "Hawkeye" spinoff Echo, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- this time, we have Netflix anime Blue Period.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, April 29, 2022:

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Poster: For Pope, It's Family 'Til The End

Echo: Devery Jacobs Joins Alaqua Cox-Starring Hawkeye Spinoff Series

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Teaser: This Crew Is Ready For Anything

Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar & Billie Eilish's Dueling Crushes

Shocking Returns on AEW Dynamite This Week, More Debuts to Come

Interview with the Vampire/Mayfair Witches Cast Additions Revealed

The Pentaverate Official Trailer Previews Mike Myers' Old World Order

AEW Dynamite: Serena Deeb Looks Like Thunder Rosa's Next Challenger

Better Call Saul S06E04 Preview: Kim Believes They're Being Followed

CM Punk Will Face AEW Champion Hangman Page at Double or Nothing

Titans S04: Joseph Morgan Comes to Set Prepared; BB Playlist Update

The Boys S03: Vought Celebrates Soldier Boy History, Shares New Look

FTR Make Mockery of Tag Team Wrestling on AEW Dynamite

AquaDonk Side Pieces Finale Finds Carl & Handbanana Taking a Dark Turn

Stephen Colbert & Critical Role Unveiling Red Nose Day Campaign Video

TNT Championship Changes Hands on Thrilling, Unfair AEW Dynamite

Stranger Things 4 "Hair Chair" Talk: Millie Bobby Brown & Noah Schnapp

Obi-Wan: Deborah Chow on How Kurosawa, Westerns Influenced Series

The Flash S08: Candice Patton Wraps; S08E15 Overview; "Death" Looms

Monsters at Work Director Stephen J Anderson on Expanding Franchise

Superman & Lois: New Season 2 Trailer; Elsass on Jon-El Breaking Bad

Our Flag Means Death, Astrid & Lilly & More Queer Media Favorites

Bupkis: Pete Davidson to Star, Write & EP New Peacock Comedy Series

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Melissa Navia Talks Lt. Ortegas

Stranger Things, Harley Quinn, Loki, TWD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Here's a look at the round-up of our reviews, with this go-around including Netflix anime Blue Period:

Blue Period: Netflix Anime Beautiful & Inspiring Slice-Of-Life: Review

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.