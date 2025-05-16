Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Buffy, Rick and Morty, Star Trek: SNW & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Last of Us, Doctor Who, SNL, Buffy, LOST, Ironheart, One Piece, Star Trek: SNW, Rick and Morty, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's The Last of Us, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, NBC's SNL, Good Night, and Good Luck/CNN, Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Paramount+'s RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, ABC's LOST, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Disney+'s Ironheart, Netflix's One Piece, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Dropout's Dimension 20: Cloudward Ho, Prime Video's The Bondsman, ABC's 9-1-1, ABC's Doctor Odyssey, Teletubbies, Rocko's Modern Life, Pepper Ann, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, May 16, 2025:

The Last of Us Season 2 Ep. 6: More Heartbreaking Joel/Ellie Images

Doctor Who Star Ncuti Gatwa No Longer Eurovision 2025 UK Spokesperson

SNL 50 Promos: Johansson Thinks Big; Bad Bunny's Awesome Summer

Good Night, and Good Luck Penultimate Performance Airing Live on CNN

Buffy: Gellar Shares Video of Armstrong Learning She's The Next Slayer

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 10 Episode 3 Preview: Hoop Dreams

Buffy: Ryan Kiera Armstrong Joins Sarah Michelle Gellar as New Slayer

LOST Reboot/Revival? Josh Holloway Would Consider It: "Why Not?"

Stellar Beach Break Episode Extends 2025 Hot Streak for AEW Dynamite

Ironheart: New Images Released for Dominique Thorne-Starring Series

One Piece Season 2: Charithra Chandran Offers Loguetown Video Tour

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Set for 2-Episode July Premiere

Rick and Morty Season 8 Trailer II: At Least Jerry Got Hurt, Right?

Dropout Announces New Dimension 20 Series: Cloudward Ho

The Rookie Spinoff Update in the Daily LITG, 15th May 2025

The Bondsman Editor on Oleson Reunion, "Once Upon a Time" & More

The Beauty, Bridgerton, King of the Hill & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

9-1-1 Season 8 Finale: Check Out Our S08E18 "Seismic Shifts" Preview

Doctor Who: Eurovision Episode Will "Blow The Audience's Minds": Fox

Doctor Who Guest Star Rylan Clark on "The Interstellar Song Contest"

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Finale: Our S01E18: "The Wave, Part 2" Preview

Teletubbies: Rolf Saxon on Series' Legacy, "Broken Sword" Franchise

Rocko's Modern Life, Pepper Ann Composer Reflects on Shows' Legacies

