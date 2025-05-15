Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, The Rookie

The Rookie Spinoff Update in the Daily LITG, 15th May 2025

The Rookie Spinoff Update was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary The Rookie Spinoff Update tops Bleeding Cool's most-read stories for 15th May 2025

Check out the major pop culture headlines and trending comic book news dominating yesterday

Flashbacks to previous years reveal The Rookie's ongoing popularity and key industry moments

Stay updated with Lying In The Gutters and subscribe for daily pop culture and TV news alerts

The Rookie Spinoff Update was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The Rookie Spinoff Update in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, The Rookie Season 7

LITG two years ago, Frank Miller Drawing A Wolverine Cover

LITG three years ago, Conan moves on

LITG five years ago – Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

LITG five years ago – New Warriors, Poison Ivy, Clownhunter

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Poison Ivy, Batsignals, New Warriors, and more. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Vivek J. Tiwary, author of The Fifth Beatle.

author of The Fifth Beatle. Karen Rubins, creator of Comics Turns.

creator of Comics Turns. Ryan Smith , creator of Funny Farm Comics

, creator of Funny Farm Comics Andrew Cosby, co-founder of Boom Studios, co-creator of Zombie Tales, and Damn Nation.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Superman, Superman, Superman, Superman, Superman, Superman, Superman,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!