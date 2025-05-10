Buffy & Willow, Peacemaker, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Pibby/Snorks, WWE/AEW, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, NBC's Night Court, CBS's Tracker, NBC's Suits LA, Thomas & Friends, Peacock's Ted: The Animated Series, Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar & Alyson Hannigan, HBO's Lanterns, Max's Pecemaker, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, SYFY's Revival, Apple TV+'s Stick, HBO's The Last of Us, Disney+'s Andor, BBC & BritBox's Endless Night, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Pibby/Snorks, WWE/AEW, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Tracker, Thomas & Friends, Ted, Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar & Alyson Hannigan, Lanterns, Pecemaker, Doctor Who, Revival, Stick, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, May 10, 2025:

Pibby Creator Wanted to Introduce Snorks to "Oldboy" Hallway Scene

WWE SmackDown Preview: Get Hyped Ahead of WWE Backlash

AEW Collision Thursday Special Delivers Wrestling Excellence

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Intros The Team; New Teaser Released

Night Court: Melissa Rauch Shares Simon Helberg-Related Season 4 Plans

Tracker Season 2 Finale: Want Another New "Echo Ridge" Sneak Peek?

Suits LA: NBC Cancels Stephen Amell-Starring Spinoff Sequel Series

Night Court: NBC Slams the Gavel on Sitcom After 3 Seasons

Thomas & Friends: Ringo Starr-Narrated OG Pilot Restored, Released

Ted: MacFarlane, Wahlberg, Seyfried Set for Peacock Animated Series

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan Post Made Our Friday

Lanterns Director James Hawes Wraps Work on DC Studios, HBO Series

Peacemaker S02 Teaser: Rejected by Max Lord, Green Lantern, Hawkgirl

Doctor Who S02E05: "The Story and The Engine" Clip: TARDIS Red Alert

Revival: SYFY Series Adapt Shares Preview Images, Character Portraits

CIA With Tom Ellis In The Daily LITG, 9th Of May 2025

Stick Official Trailer: Apple TV+ Previews Owen Wilson Golf Comedy

The Last of Us: Josh Peck on His Cameo, Building Empathy in Roles

Andor Showrunner on Scrapped "Horror Movie" K-2SO Origin Episode

Endless Night: BBC, BritBox to Adapt Classic Agatha Christie Mystery

Doctor Who Writer Inua Ellams' Insights on "The Story and the Engine"

