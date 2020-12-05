Christmas Miracle May Give NXT Ratings Win Over AEW on 12/23

2020 has not been a great year for hardcore fans of WWE who base their entire identity on the company's ratings performance, but Santa Claus may have a little something extra in his sack for The Chadster this year. The NBA revealed their Fall schedule today, and on that schedule is a matchup between The Bucks (not the Young ones) and the Celtics to take place on December 23rd, which just happens to be a Wednesday. Since the game will air on TNT, that means AEW Dynamite will be preempted, which means NXT will run unopposed that night. This means NXT wins… by default!

And in The Chadster's book, a win is a win. Who will have the highest rating for a wrestling show that Wednesday? That's right. NXT will. The numbers don't lie.

And that win will come just in time, as The Chadster has been having a rough go of it lately. First, there's the fact that NXT lost nearly every week this year in the ratings against Dynamite. Then I thought they finally pulled off a viewership victory last week, only for the victory to be reversed at the last minute! And then on top of that, Raw's ratings were down, and Raw's ratings are always down, and Jude Terror stole my ratings column from me this week so he could gloat about AEW winning, and I haven't been able to have sex with my wife in months because I can't keep an erection unless WWE is winning in the ratings. So, needless to say, The Chadster is really looking forward to finally being able to sleep with my wife again on Christmas Eve, and I'm sure she's looking forward to it too.