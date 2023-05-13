Community, #SaveTheWinchesters, Ahmed Best & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch Today's BCTV Daily Dispatch looks at Clone Wars/Samurai Jack, Always Sunny, Community, Seth MacFarlane, "Dead City," Night Court & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, May 13, 2023:

The Mandalorian: Favreau, Filoni on Ahmed Best's Kelleran Beq Future

Clone Wars Has Samurai Jack to Thank for Longer Eps: Tartakovsky

Always Sunny Star Charlie Day on What's Exciting Him About Season 16

Big Sky: ABC Ending Bunbury, Winnick & Ackles Series After 3 Seasons

WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns Makes Post-WrestleMania Return

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Throws Support Behind #SaveTheWinchesters Campaign

Seth MacFarlane, Showrunners Exit American Dad/Family Guy for Strike

Rumor: First AEW Collision Called "Second Coming," Sacrilegious to WWE

Superman & Lois Fans Await Show's Fate; S03E10 Overview Released

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02 Pre-Production Update; Negan's Family

Night Court Season 2 Set for Fall 2023; Quantum Leap Moves to Tuesdays

Babylon 5 Creator JMS Offers Timeline for Animated Film Intel & More

The Wheel of Time Season 2: Meera Syal Confirmed as Verin Mathwin

The Continental: Albert Hughes on What "John Wick" Fans Can Expect

Fear the Walking Dead Drops Impressive Set of Season 8, BTS Images

Elon Musk Tweet-Confirms NBCU's Linda Yaccarino as New Twitter CEO

Jensen Ackles on #SaveTheWinchesters, Feeling Optimistic, SPN Future

Doctor Who Releases New Series Images of Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday

Justified Showrunners: Raylan "Might Not" Survive "City Primeval"

CNN CEO Licht on Trump Show: You're Welcome, America! Et Tu, Anderson?

Michael J. Fox: Family Ties' Alex Keaton "Would Have Left" Today's GOP

The Days: Fukushima Disaster Series Gets Official Netflix Trailer

Spoiler Spoiler Night Court Spoiler in The Daily LITG, 12th May 2023

