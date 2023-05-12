Spoiler Spoiler Night Court Spoiler in The Daily LITG, 12th May 2023

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.  You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And I've never seen Night Court so will be unable to spoil it, even if I tried.

night court
NIGHT COURT — "The Honorable Dan Fielding Part 2" Episode 116 — Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, John Larroquette as Dan Fielding — (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros.)

The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Night Court: Melissa Rauch Shares Heartfelt Post on [SPOILER] Return
  2. McFarlane Unveils 10,000 Piece Superman Unchained Armor Exclusive
  3. Professor X & Storm's Relationship Revoked After 50 Years (Spoilers)
  4. The Secrets And Lies Of Amazing Spider-Man #25 (Spoilers) 
  5. Mark Millar Image Comics Crossover Starts In Today's Nemesis Reloaded
  6. How Late Is The Justice Society Of America, And Other DC Comics?
  7. Amazing Spider-Man #25 in The Daily LITG, 11th May 2023
  8. Miro Returns to AEW, Literally Stabbing WWE Right in the Back Again
  9. Beetlejuice 2 Dated For 2024, Michael Keaton & Jenna Ortega Cast
  10. Mission: Impossible & Dead Reckoning Director On A Possible 9th Film 

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Wolverine's New Look

New Look For Wolverine in the Daily LITG 12th May 2022
New Look For Wolverine in the Daily LITG 12th May 2022
  1. Wolverine's New Look Grows On You – Krakoan X-Men Spoilers This Week
  2. Doctor Who's Second On Screen Regeneration Also Changed Races
  3. Norman Osborn Only Knocks Thrice – Amazing Spider-Man #2 First Look
  4. Pa Kent Calls Batman A Hypocrite in Superman: Son Of Kal-El #11
  5. TOLDJA: Red Hood As Green Lantern & How The Justice League Survived?
  6. Marvel Reveals A Future For Moon Knight (Spoilers)
  7. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Offers More Proof Streaming Series Exists
  8. DC Comics Must Be Lining Up Jurassic League Toy Line For Christmas
  9. BBC Reveals Secret "Woke Agenda" with Latest Doctor Who Casting
  10. How Many Did The Hulk Kill In El Paso? (Spoilers)
  11. A Funeral For Matt Murdock – Devil's Reign Omega Preview
  12. New Comic Survival Street Skewers Corporate America in August
  13. Attend The Free CGC Comics Academy, Maybe Come Out An Official Grader
  14. Panel Schedule For Lake Como Comics Art Festival Is Rather Relaxed
  15. Marvel To Publish The End Of Spider-Verse – One Multiverse Too Many?
  16. ComicMix To Publish Lost Dr Seuss Stories, Out Of Copyright
  17. Will Wakanda Be Overthrown Once Or Twice? (Captain America Spoilers)
  18. Cartoonist Jeffrey Brown Takes On Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  19. Wolverine's New Look Grows On You – Krakoan X-Men Spoilers This Week
  20. Doctor Who's New Agenda in The Daily LITG 11th May 2022

LITG two years ago, Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

animal kingdom

  1. Animal Kingdom Teases "Big Announcement" This Tuesday- Date? Trailer?
  2. J Scott Campbell "Fixes" His Critics Over Mary Jane Image
  3. Historic Anthology V On Magic Arena Adds These Four New Cards
  4. Black Panther's Okoye – Replacing Danny Rand As Marvel's Iron Fist?
  5. Animal Kingdom Season 5: The Codys Fight for Their Future This July
  6. Disney To Pay Star Wars Novelists Alan Dean Foster And More
  7. Doctor Who Star Billie Piper Reveals Why She Left BBC Series & More
  8. Jonathan Kent Gets A New Superpower Now He's Superman? (Spoilers)
  9. Pokémon GO Challenge Succeeds: Shiny Galarian Ponyta Unlocked
  10. The Unmasking Of Frank Miller As Rorschach (Spoilers)
  11. Oldman Graphic Novel Saga to be Published in English by eigoMANGA
  12. Orwell: SelfMadeHero Publishes Graphic Biography of 1984 Writer
  13. New GI Joe to Debut in GI Joe A Real American Hero #281 [Preview]
  14. Anime and Pixar in The Comic Book History of Animation #5 [Preview]
  15. Kakao Buys Tapas For $590 Million Dollars, Launch DC Comics Webtoons
  16. London Cartoon Museum Reopens – V For Vendetta Exhibition Next Week
  17. TOLDJA: Eve #1 Sells Out Ahead of Issue #2 FOC
  18. Katana Trained Up The Next Batman (Second Son #11 Spoilers)
  19. Batman Helping Out Red Hood, Despite Confessing To Murder? (Spoilers)
  20. Spidey vs. Fake News in Marvel Action Spider-Man #2 [Preview]
  21. Batman Wants To Get Politics Out Of Superhero Comics (Spoilers)
  22. My Little Pony Friendship is Magic 2021 Annual For the Dogs Preview
  23. Grifter – From A Different Universe? (Batman Urban Legends Spoilers)
  24. Shannon Hale Tells You That This Book Is Not For You
  25. The Joker – Not Responsible For Killing Bane After All? (Spoilers)
  26. Batman: The Detective Thinks Paris Is West Of London? (Spoilers)
  27. Kerilynn Wilson Auctions Graphic Novel The Faint of Heart
  28. FCBD Preview: Lewis Trondheim & Joann Sfar's Dungeon Is Back
  29. J Scott Campbell's Fix – The Daily LITG, 11th of May 2021

LITG three years ago – Dungeons & Dragons, Black Batman

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Dungeons, Dragons and a lack of a black Batman, Lots of Flashes though.

  1. Opinion: Regarding Dungeons & Dragons, Session 0, & Consent
  2. John Ridley, Luke Fox Batman, 5G, No More?
  3. We Review Dungeons & Dragons: Days Of Endless Adventure
  4. Wally, Barry and Jay to Appear in Death Metal Spinoff, Speed Metal
  5. Tom Segura Doubles Down on Wrestling Fans, Attacks AJ Styles
  6. Niantic Lowers Wayfarer Reviewer Level Requirement For Pokémon GO
  7. Uzumaki's Junji Ito: Anime Adaptation Process Like A "Dream"
  8. Marty Pasko, Writer on Superman, Doctor Fate and Roseanne, Dies At 65
  9. Doctor Who: Osgood Calls Zoom Meeting to Address The Zygon Isolation
  10. Many Endings Of Uncanny X-Men #137 by Chris Claremont and John Byrne

LITG four years ago – Excavating Fantastic Four

Two years ago we were looking at Fantastic Four and 4Chan. Was that only two years ago?

  1. Remember That Alex Ross Fantastic Four Teaser From 2017?
  2. Immortal Hulk Now Outsells Batman
  3. Marvel Phase 4Chan Rumours For Film And TV… Potential Spoilers Await
  4. D&D Pulls Jared Knabenbauer and Holly Conrad From D&D Live 2019
  5. Comic Store In Your Future- Avengers: Endgame Hurt Sales, Unlike Hellboy

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • David Mack, comic creator of Kabuki, Daredevil, Cover and superspy
  • Neil D Vokes, artist on Superman Adventures, Robotech Masters, Ninjak and Soulsearchers & Company.
  • Sam Shiffler, comics art dealer
  • Cesar Feliciano, artist of The Red Ten.
  • Chad Parenteau, writer of This Sickness
  • Andrew Farago, curator of the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco, Northern California chairman of the National Cartoonists Society, writer of Marvel Holiday Special and Chronicles of William Bazillion
  • Michael Seddon, cartoonist

