Creature Commandos, Dexter, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: What If...?, Dexter, Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary, Creature Commandos, The Rookie, Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s What If…?, Paramount+ with Showtime's "Dexter" Universe, Dropout's Dimension 20: Dungeons & Drag Queens, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Abbott Elementary Crossover, Max's Creature Commandos, HBO's Dune: Prophecy, USA Network's WWE Raw, ABC's The Rookie, The Animation Guild/AMPTP, TNA Wrestling, BBC's Doctor Who, Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan, Netflix's Zero Day, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: What If…?, Dexter, Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary, Creature Commandos, The Rookie, Doctor Who, Zero Day, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, December 24, 2024:

What If…? S03E03 Preview: Red Guardian/Winter Soldier Smackdown

Dexter: Trinity Killer Prequel Series Reportedly Still In Development

Dropout Reveals Dimension 20: Dungeons & Drag Queens – Season 2

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary Crossover: "Volunteers" Images Released

Creature Commandos: James Gunn on Why Weekly Works Better Than Binge

Dune: Prophecy Star Tabu on "Huge" Production, Hollywood Future & More

WWE Raw Preview: The Penultimate Raw of the USA Network Era

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary Crossover Ep. Title/Overview & More

The Rookie S07 Teaser: Can Chenford Keep Things Strictly Professional?

The Animation Guild (TAG) Members Vote to Ratify New 3-Year AMPTP Deal

Creature Commandos: DC Studios' Animated Series Returning for Season 2

TNA Wrestling Bodyslams Canadian TV; American CIA Trembles in Fear

Creature Commandos: BobbyPills, Studio I AM Offer Gunn Happy Holidays

Doctor Who: "Joy to the World" Back to "Worlds"; Gatwa Digs Dentists

Dan Da Dan Season 1 Eps. 11/12 Review: Epic Finale, Killer Cliffhanger

Zero Day: Netflix Previews Robert DeNiro-Starring Limited Series

Dune: Prophecy Star Tabu on Meeting Expectations, Cast Bonding & More

Yellowstone, Doctor Who, SNL, What If…? & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Alien: Earth in The Daily LITG, 23rd of December 2024

