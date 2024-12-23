Posted in: TV | Tagged: alien: earth, newlitg

Alien: Earth in The Daily LITG, 23rd of December 2024

Alien: Earth's first three episodes topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Alien: Earth's first three episodes topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

LITG one year ago, X-Men Of Future Yet To Come

LITG two years ago, Marvel Comics Full March 2023 Solicits – All Of Them

LITG three years ago, Jaws Vs Orca

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, Zack Snyder, Superman Prime

LITG six years ago…Outlander Book 9 was confirmed

And Playstation 5 wasn't coming in 2019

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Joshua Williamson, writer on The Flash

writer on The Flash Gareb Shamus, founder of Wizard World and Wizard Magazine

founder of Wizard World and Wizard Magazine Jeff Whiting , artist on The Ferret, Prototype, Ultraforce, The Solution.

, artist on The Ferret, Prototype, Ultraforce, The Solution. Phil Felix, comic book letterer on Nam, Iron Man, Nick Fury, Ravage 2099

comic book letterer on Nam, Iron Man, Nick Fury, Ravage 2099 Rick Magyar, artist on The Question, Vigilante, Crux, Fantastic Four, Exiles, Dungeons & Dragons

artist on The Question, Vigilante, Crux, Fantastic Four, Exiles, Dungeons & Dragons Antonio Dee, creator of The Changeling

of The Changeling Tony Caputo , publisher of NOW Comics

, publisher of NOW Comics Noel John Tominack, comic writer on Furrlough

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

