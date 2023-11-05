Creature Commandos, Steven Universe, Loki & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, creature commandos, doctor who, fear the walking dead, loki, marvel spotlight, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, SAG-AFTRA, Steven Universe, wytches

Article Summary Welcome back to Bleeding Cool's BCTV Daily Dispatch, your daily dose of what's going on across the television/streaming landscape that you might've missed.

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Amazon's Wytches, Netflix's Nocterra, Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, AEW/WWE, Max's Creature Commandos, Skybound's Spike & Mike's Festival of Animation Revival, SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Cartoon Network's Steven Universe, Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Marvel Studios' Marvel Spotlight, Disney+'s Loki, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, November 5, 2023:

Wytches/Nocterra: Scott Snyder Fields Questions on Upcoming Adapts

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 4 All About Legends & Search for Love

Creature Commandos "All Set to Come Out in 2024": James Gunn

Skybound Readies Spike & Mike's Festival of Animation Revival: Details

SAG-AFTRA: Union Reviewing AMPTP's "Last, Best, and Final Offer"

SAG-AFTRA Mulling Over AMPTP Offer; More Studio Reps Join: Report

Kairi Sane Returns at WWE Crown Jewel, Helps IYO SKY Retain Title

Logan Paul Upsets Rey Mysterio to Win US Title at WWE Crown Jewel

SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP: Union Committee Meets Pre-Talks; More Studio Reps?

Fear the Walking Dead S08E09 Preview: Dwight Wasn't Expecting Guests

Steven Universe Creator "Would Love to Return to It"; Fans Can Help

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Opening Scene; New Images Include Godzilla

Creature Commandos: DC Studios Animated Series Now Eyeing 2025 Debut?

AEW Collision Will Try, But Fail, To Overshadow WWE Crown Jewel

AEW Rampage Leaves Sour Taste Ahead of Superior WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel Full Preview and Why WWE is Better Than AEW

Marvel Spotlight: What Marvel Studios' New Banner Says About MCU

Loki Season 2 Episode 5: A Science/Fiction, Double Feature (REVIEW)

Doctor Who: How "The Timeless Child" Did The Show a Timeless Favour

Echo, Gen V, Charlie Sheen, Godzilla & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

