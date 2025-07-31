Crunchyroll Annual Summer Sale Starts Now: Media, Manga & Much More!

Posted in: Anime, Clothing, Collectibles, Comics, Crunchyroll, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll

The Crunchyroll Summer Sale offers 1,000+ items from fan favourite anime series, including figurines, Blu-Rays, clothing, manga, and more!

Crunchyroll has officially launched its annual Summer Sale, a limited-time event packed with exclusive discounts for anime fans. From July 30 – August 26, fans can score 25% off thousands of items, with even more stackable discounts for members, and 24-hour doorbuster deals every Monday. This applies to 1,000 products, updated weekly, including limited-edition collectibles, DVD sets, and manga box sets, to wearable fandom from the biggest franchises in anime. Fans will want to keep coming back daily and weekly to explore what products are up next! Just like Prime Day taps into fan obsession with tech and gear, Crunchyroll's Summer Sale fuels fandom-first shopping, offering hard-to-find collectibles and essentials that fans actually want.

Anime isn't just a genre; it's a global cultural touchstone, especially among Gen Z, shaping entertainment, fashion, and identity, who stream, cosplay, collect, and celebrate their favorite series all year long. As the leading anime brand, Crunchyroll sits at the heart of that movement. Whether you're hunting down a rare figure or building out your manga library, this sale is the perfect chance to power up your collection.

What Fans Should Know About the Sale

Summer Sale runs from July 30 – August 26

Over 1,000 items are added to the sale every week, so check back often!

Monday doorbusters with limited stock (24 hours only!)

25% off select items

Extra stackable discounts for Crunchyroll members, so sign up!

This Week's Highlights From Crunchyroll (July 30 – Aug 8) – But There Are Hundreds More to Explore!

My Hero Academia x Hyperfly x NBA – All Might Chicago Bulls Satin Jacket

BOCCHI THE ROCK! – Hitori Goto PM Perching Figure

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White – Blu-ray + DVD Combo

My Dress Up Darling Manga Bundle

All the above and more are available at the Crunchyroll Store.