Posted in: Anime, Clothing, Collectibles, Comics, Crunchyroll, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll Annual Summer Sale Starts Now: Media, Manga & Much More!
The Crunchyroll Summer Sale offers 1,000+ items from fan favourite anime series, including figurines, Blu-Rays, clothing, manga, and more!
Article Summary
- Crunchyroll launches its annual Summer Sale, offering 25% off 1,000+ anime items from July 30 - August 26
- Fans can shop figures, manga, Blu-rays, apparel, and more, with new products added weekly during the sale
- Exclusive 24-hour Monday doorbuster deals and stackable member discounts make savings even bigger
- Hot picks include My Hero Academia, Bocchi the Rock!, Spy x Family, and My Dress Up Darling merchandise
Crunchyroll has officially launched its annual Summer Sale, a limited-time event packed with exclusive discounts for anime fans. From July 30 – August 26, fans can score 25% off thousands of items, with even more stackable discounts for members, and 24-hour doorbuster deals every Monday. This applies to 1,000 products, updated weekly, including limited-edition collectibles, DVD sets, and manga box sets, to wearable fandom from the biggest franchises in anime. Fans will want to keep coming back daily and weekly to explore what products are up next! Just like Prime Day taps into fan obsession with tech and gear, Crunchyroll's Summer Sale fuels fandom-first shopping, offering hard-to-find collectibles and essentials that fans actually want.
Anime isn't just a genre; it's a global cultural touchstone, especially among Gen Z, shaping entertainment, fashion, and identity, who stream, cosplay, collect, and celebrate their favorite series all year long. As the leading anime brand, Crunchyroll sits at the heart of that movement. Whether you're hunting down a rare figure or building out your manga library, this sale is the perfect chance to power up your collection.
What Fans Should Know About the Sale
-
Summer Sale runs from July 30 – August 26
-
Over 1,000 items are added to the sale every week, so check back often!
-
Monday doorbusters with limited stock (24 hours only!)
-
25% off select items
-
Extra stackable discounts for Crunchyroll members, so sign up!
This Week's Highlights From Crunchyroll (July 30 – Aug 8) – But There Are Hundreds More to Explore!
-
My Hero Academia x Hyperfly x NBA – All Might Chicago Bulls Satin Jacket
-
BOCCHI THE ROCK! – Hitori Goto PM Perching Figure
-
SPY x FAMILY CODE: White – Blu-ray + DVD Combo
-
My Dress Up Darling Manga Bundle
All the above and more are available at the Crunchyroll Store. In addition, you can expect to hear about new specials and deals throughout the summer, so make sure to keep checking back with Bleeding Cool.