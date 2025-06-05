Posted in: Anime, Collectibles, Crunchyroll, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Store Unveils June Merch: Dan Da Dan, Chainsaw Man & More

The Crunchyroll Store's June merch drops are here! Just in time for con season, Crunchyroll is launching fresh new apparel, collectibles, and exclusives from fan-favorite and Anime Award-winning series Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and Dan Da Dan, plus limited-time vinyls, enamel pins, and surprise deals all month long. From Turbo Granny figures to Shojo Beat enamel pins and exclusive summer apparel, this June is packed with must-haves for anime lovers.

The all-new FRIEREN: Beyond Journey's End collection has just launched with an assortment of men's and women's t-shirts, hats, plushies, shorts, and figures, perfect for a summer of fandom. You can shop the collection now!

Exclusive to the Crunchyroll store are enamel pins from Shojo Beat titles Snow White with the Red Hair and Banana Fish – the new accessory for bags, boards, or lanyards.

Also available now are original and deluxe edition vinyls of the slice-of-life, coming-of-age novel Violet Evergarden.

On June 18th, a new set of DAN DA DAN figures and collectables will be available for pre-order, including the Season 1 Blu-ray Collector's Edition, a Momo Nendoroid, and, only at Crunchyroll, the Turbo Granny Occultic Sofubi Collection Figure, just in time for Season 2's landing in July.

More Crunchyroll Store June Special Offers

Beginning June 4, keep a lookout for pop-up sales on favorite brands like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, One Piece, My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Z, JUJUTSU KAISEN, Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan, SPY x FAMILY, and Berserk.

Available in the US and Europe, the Crunchyroll Store is the fan first destination for premium anime merchandise, featuring over 20,000 products across collectibles, manga, home entertainment, apparel and more.

