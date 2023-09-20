Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, bctv daily dispatch, daredevil, doctor who, doom patrol, gen v, preview, russell brand, star trek, streaming, SurrealEstate, television, the continental

Daredevil, Doom Patrol, Doctor Who, Gen V & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: AHS: Delicate, Star Trek: Discovery, SurrealEstate, Daredevil, Doom Patrol, Gen V, Doctor Who, and more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Hulu's Only Murders In The Building, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, SYFY's SurrealEstate, USA Network's WWE NXT, Netflix's Daredevil/Steven DeKnight, Samoa Joe/CM Punk, The Wheel of Fortune & Vanna White, Warner Bros. Discovery/AEW, Max's Doom Patrol, Prime Video's Gen V, Paramount+'s Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Peacock's The Continental, BBC's Doctor Who, ABC's Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Russell Brand, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: American Horror Story: Delicate, Star Trek: Discovery, SurrealEstate, Daredevil, Doom Patrol, Gen V, The Continental, Doctor Who, Russell Brand & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, September 20, 2023:

American Horror Story: Delicate Character Posters; Dr. Hill IG Update

Star Trek: Discovery "Back on Track": Jonathan Frakes Praises Season 5

Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Eps. 7 & 8 Review: CoBro 4 Life

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02 Gets DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K UHD Release

SurrealEstate Season 2 Episode 1 "Trust the Process" Images Released

WWE NXT Preview: The Top Two Champions In NXT Face Each Other

Daredevil: Steven DeKnight Has Issue with Disney – NOT "Born Again"

Samoa Joe Discusses AEW All In, CM Punk in Wake of Firing

The Wheel of Fortune, Vanna White Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension

Is WBD/Max Sports Livestream News Not Mentioning AEW a Good Thing?

Doom Patrol Final Run This October; Director on Casey/Dorothy & More

American Horror Story: Delicate: Kim Kardashian Confronted Big Fear

Gen V: Vought Offers a Virtual Student Tour of Godolkin University

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Releases Logo, New Details

Cody Rhodes Conquers on WWE Raw, Leaving AEW in the Dust

The Continental Team on Hotel History; Opening Fight Scene Released

Doctor Who #WhoSpy: So What's UNIT Doing Tuesday-Thursday at 9:30AM?

Sandbox VR Announces New Squid Games Experience

Sabrina: Hart Feels "Brave Enough" to Join Rhea for Stand-Up Comedy

Russell Brand Update: BBC Pulls Content; YouTube Stops Monetization

Doctor Who Season 20 Blu-Ray: "The Five Doctors" Annv Edition & More

Rick and Morty, Bill Maher, Fear TWD, AHS & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

