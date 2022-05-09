Doctor Who/Ncuti Gatwa, Umbrella Academy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Holdin' me back/Gravity's holdin' me back/I want you to hold out the palm of your hand/Why don't we leave it at that?/Nothin' to say/When everything gets in the way/Seems you cannot be replaced/And I'm the one who will stay, oh-oh-oh/In this world, it's just us/You know it's not the same as it was/In this world, it's just us/You know it's not the same as it was/As it was, as it was/You know it's not the same… without the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With all of the love & respect to Harry Styles with our opener "As It Was" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning: Netflix's The Umbrella Academy has some serious baggage to deal with, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is reminded that she's "Not Alone," Benedict Cumberbatch learns that the Multiverse is real on NBC's Saturday Night Live, BBC's Doctor Who welcomes Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa as the next Doctor, WWE Unified Heavyweight Champ Roman Reigns teases moving on to his next phase, and more. And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- this time, we have AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, HBO's The Baby, and Crunchyroll's Spy x Family!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, May 9, 2022:

The Ipcress File: ITV Spy Miniseries Adapt Hits AMC+ This Month

Succession: Jesse Armstrong Shares Excellent Season 4 Update & More

Ms. Marvel: Kamala's Reminded That She's "Not Alone" in New Teaser

The Umbrella Academy Headed for Hotel Oblivion Stay in New Key Art?

Saturday Night Live Recap: Cumberbatch Multiverse, Arcade Fire & More

WrestleMania Backlash Preview: Predictions, Start Time, How to Watch

Kin Star Clare Dunne Discusses Irish Crime Drama, Bond Radio Role

The Baby Interview: De Swarte & Grappy On Reflecting Current Events

AEW Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Brackets Revealed

Doctor Who: New Doctor Ncuti Gatwa Knew in February: "Been Emotional"

Bob's Burgers: Our 10-Episode "Welcome" Watchlist for New Viewers

NewsRadio: Dave Foley Open to NBC Sitcom Reboot & Expanding Legacy

Is Roman Reigns About to Break Up with WWE?

Doctor Who: BBC Introduces Our Next Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Deserves A Final Run: BCTV DD Editorial

Here's a look at the round-up of our reviews, with this go-around including AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, HBO's The Baby, and Crunchyroll's Spy x Family:

Fear the Walking Dead S07E12 "Sonny Boy" Review: It's Never Too Late

The Baby Episode 3 Recap/Review: Multitudes In Diverse Motherhood

Spy X Family S01E05 "Will They Pass or Fail": Loidman to the Rescue!

