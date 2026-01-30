Doctor Who, The Boys/"Melania" & Sex Criminals: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, SNL, The White Lotus, Sex Criminals, God of War Series, Outlander, The Traitors, Doctor Who, Criminal Record, Daredevil: Born Again, The Hunting Party, Law & Order: SVU, The Pitt, Wonder Man, and More!

The Boys Showrunner Gives Ashley Barrett the "Melania" Treatment

SNL Promos: Fineman Impresses Skarsgard, Cardi B with "Pick-Up" Lines

The White Lotus: Long, Bonham Carter, Messina Join Season 4 Cast

Sex Criminals: Prime Video Adapting Fraction & Zdarsky's Comics Series

AEW Dynamite Review: Tommaso Ciampa Debuts and More

God of War Series Casts Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, God of Thunder

Outlander: The Final Season Official Trailer: Is Jamie's Fate Sealed?

The Traitors Season 4 Ep. 7 Preview: It's Time for "The Black Banquet"

Doctor Who: Curtis/Newton Casting Complaints Addressed in BBC Report

Breakers: Antony Starr Set as Mysterious Surfer in New Netflix Series

Crunchyroll Anime Awards Return for 10th Year; Big Musical Acts Set

Brandon Sanderson's Cosmere Universe Set for Apple TV Series/Films

Criminal Record Season 2: Apple TV Previews Capaldi & Jumbo-Starrer

Daredevil: Born Again S02: Yes, That's 100% D'Onofrio in Boxing Scene

Law & Order Season 25: It's Your S25E12 "Never Say Goodbye" Preview

The Hunting Party Season 2: Here's Our S02E04 "Amanda Weiss" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Season 27: Check Out Our S27E12 "Hubris" Preview

The Pitt Season 2: We've Got Your Updated S02E03 "10:00 A.M." Preview

Going Dutch: Check Out Our S02E03 "There's No PX Like Home" Preview

Animal Control Season 4: Our S04E04 "Lost Dogs and Bar Flies" Preview

Lord of the Flies: BBC Adaptation Gets Official Trailer, Premiere Date

Blue Lights Announces Richard Dormer Returning for Series 4

Wonder Man Review: Abdul-Mateen & Kingsley Shine in Redemption Story

