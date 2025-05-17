Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who, Wednesday, Smiling Friends & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Revival, Doctor Who, Scarpetta, TWD: Dead City, Smiling Friends, Taylor Swift/Trump, Wednesday, and more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Malcolm in the Middle, NBC's SNL, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, SYFY's Revival, CBS's S.W.A.T., BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Prime Video's Scarpetta, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Taylor Swift/Donald Trump, Netflix's Wednesday, ABC's The Rookie, DC Studios' Superman, DC Studios' Creature Commandos, Prime Video's The Bondsman, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, May 17, 2025:

Malcolm in the Middle Wraps; Frankie Muniz Shares Heartfelt Post

SNL Cut For Time: Walton Goggins Pitches Some "Sick" Toy Doll Ideas

WWE SmackDown Preview: Jax vs. Stratton, MITB Qualifiers, and More

Revival Cast Offers Viewers "Revivers 101" (No, They're Not Zombies)

S.W.A.T.: Our Series Finale Preview: "Ride or Die" & "Return to Base"

Doctor Who 20th Anniv. "Unleashed": Gatwa, Tennant, Whittaker & More

Scarpetta: Kidman & Curtis' Patricia Cornwell Adapt Set for Q1 2026

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 3 Image Gallery Released

Wrestling Central Channel Featuring NWA and WOW Comes to Roku

Smiling Friends Session, Season 3 Preview Set for Annecy Festival

SNL 50: Scarlett Johansson Eyeing "Retaliation" Against Michael Che?

Taylor Swift Target of More "Creepy Uncle" Attention From Trump

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Attending, Performing at TUDUM 2025

The Rookie Spinoff Update in the Daily LITG, 16th May 2025

Superman: Nicholas Hoult Says In Lex's Mind, "He Should Be Adored"

Superman: Alan Tudyk on James Gunn, Droids, Creature Commandos & More

Andor Star Alan Tudyk on K-2SO Return with Fuller Droid Experience

The Bondsman Editor on Underwater Fight, Once Upon a Time, The Tick

Doctor Who Dir. Ben A. Williams Teases "The Interstellar Song Contest"

Doctor Who Writer Juno Dawson Previews "The Interstellar Song Contest"

