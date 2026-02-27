Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Paramount/WBD, Heated Rivalry, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Traitors, Smiling Friends, WBD/Paramount, Red Dwarf, Buffy, Heated Rivalry, Ghosts UK, The Boys & more!

Article Summary Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery are locked in a heated streaming rivalry with Netflix in the mix.

Big updates on The Boys, Smiling Friends ending, and Heated Rivalry Season 2’s expected timeline.

Coverage includes The Traitors finale, Red Dwarf creator Rob Grant’s passing, and Elsbeth reveals.

Stay on top of TV news with new details on Ghosts UK, Buffy, Scrubs, Will Trent, and more fan faves.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, February 27th, 2026:

The Traitors Season 4 Winner Is [SPOILERS]: Finale/Reunion Images

Elsbeth: Here's an Early Look at Steve Buscemi in "Murder Six Across"

Adult Swim "Sad" Over Smiling Friends End, Support Creators' Decision

SNL Promos: Connor Storrie, Potty Mouth; Big Mumford Make-Out Session

Netflix Declines Raising Warner Bros Bid; Clearing Path for Paramount

Two New Adventure Time Vinyl Soundtracks Announced

Paramount Has "Company Superior Proposal": WBD; Netflix on The Clock

AEW Dynamite Review: Mile High Madness Causes Misery for Chadster

Red Dwarf Co-Creator, Writer & Producer Rob Grant Dies, Age 70

The Comeback Season 3 Trailer: Lisa Kudrow Comedy Wraps Run in March

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Honors Michelle Trachtenberg in New Post

Star City: Apple TV Previews For All Mankind Spinoff; Debuts May 29th

Heated Rivalry Season 2 Expected April 2027; Filming Eyed for August

Ghosts UK Creators Reopen Doors to Button House: Return on the Way?

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: New Theatrical Event Coming

The Boys Season 5: "Most Powerful, Gnarly Version" of Butcher: Urban

Smiling Friends Ends, Firefly & Lestat Loses It: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Scrubs Creator & Cast Discuss Revival's JD-Elliot, Cox Updates & More

Will Trent & Ava's Dinner Date Goes Off the Rails: New S04E09 Images

High Potential Season 2: S02E13 "In The Driver's Seat" Images Released

Law & Order: SVU Returns Tonight: Our S27E13: "Corrosive" Preview

Law & Order S25E13 "New Normal" Preview: Walker's Back Undercover

The Hunting Party Returns Tonight! Our S02E05 "Noah Cyrus" Preview

The Pitt Season 2 Episode 8: "2:00 P.M." Preview: Cyberattack Fallout

Elsbeth S03E11 "Ol' Man Liver" Preview: An Unhealthy Dose of Murder

Matlock S02E09: "Collateral" Preview: Matty & Olympia's Trust Issues

Ghosts Season 5: It's Time to Meet "The Others" (S05E11 Preview)

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Our S02E11 "A New Hobby…" Preview

