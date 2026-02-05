Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Good Omens 3, Rick and Morty & The Muppet Show: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Tracker, The Rookie, SNL UK, The Muppet Show, Good Omens 3, Scrubs, Reacher, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Eragon, Tracker, The Rookie, The Beauty, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, SNL UK, The Muppet Show, Good Omens 3, Rooster Fighter, Shifting Gears, Scrubs, Stumble, Reacher, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, February 5th, 2026:

Rick and Morty Season 9 Sneak Peek: Morty & Summer, Spoiled Brats?

Eragon: Showrunners, EPs Reportedly Board Disney+ Series Adaptation

AEW Dynamite Preview: Don't Try Your Luck in Vegas; Watch WWE Instead

Tracker: Justin Hartley Shares Teaser for Hit Series' Midseason Return

Abbott Elementary Season 5: Here's Your S05E13 "Candygrams" Preview

The Rookie: Melissa O'Neil Signals Season 8 Wrap with Heartfelt Post

The Beauty Here's Your Season 1 Ep. 5 "Beautiful Billionaires" Preview

"Reggie Dinkins" Trailer Released; Megan Thee Stallion Guest-Starring

Saturday Night Live UK Launches March 21st: Meet SNL UK's Cast

Fear Factor: House of Fear Returns Tonight! Ep. 4: "Main Drag" Preview

The Muppet Show Preview: ABC Celebrates The Big Return TONIGHT!

Good Omens 3 Look: Aziraphale Returns to a Very Familiar Place

Rooster Fighter Gets Ready to Crow on Adult Swim "Toonami" in March

Shifting Gears Season 2 Finale Preview: A "Surprise" for Matt & Riley?

Scrubs Teasers Spotlight Interns Jacob Dudman's Asher, Ava Bunn's Tosh

Stumble: Brown & Dunbar Discuss Dimarcus, Peaches Arcs; Cheer Training

Reacher: Alan Ritchson "Wasn't Really Thrilled" with Season 2 Fights

Fruits Basket -prelude-: Crunchyroll Anime Nights Tickets On Sale Now

Interrogator: Stephen Fry to Write, Star in New FOX Spy/Crime Series

