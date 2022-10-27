Green Lantern, Daredevil, SNL, CM Punk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Well, how the times have changed/Lookin' back, it seems so clear now/Everything you wanted in your life/Everything is certain/Try and understand/Put a checklist on your wall/I am not what you think I should be/But you're makin' amends/Through your circle of friends/And you're tryin' to fit me to their mold/Yes, you're makin' amends/Through your circle of friends/And you're tryin' to fit me to their… BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Better Than Ezra for "Circle of Friends" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes HBO Max redeveloping Green Lantern to focus on John Stewart, BBC's Doctor Who finding a quality companion in Disney+, Netflix previewing Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, Jack Harlow bringing some inadvertent Halloween spirit to NBC's Saturday Night Live, Charlie Cox kicking ass training-wise for Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, AEW possibly saying goodbye to CM Punk with Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks teases, Disney+'s Ironheart may be welcoming aboard Cree Summer (along with some Sacha Baron Cohen/Mephisto rumblings), and The CW ending Nancy Drew with the upcoming fourth season.
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Green Lantern, Daredevil, SNL, CM Punk & More!
Plus, check out our additional coverage: The CW's DC's Stargirl, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, HBO's The Last of Us, FX's American Horror Story, Amazon's Sausage Party: Foodtopia, Peacock's Poker Face, Apple TV+'s Servant, James Gunn/DC Studios, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie, HBO's House of the Dragon, and more!
Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Thursday, October 27, 2022:
Ironheart: Cree Summer Joins Cast; Sacha Baron Cohen/Mephisto Update
Bye Bye, Punk? AEW Teases The Return of The Elite on AEW Dynamite
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre Opening, Clip Released
Saturday Night Live: Jack Harlow & SNL Cast Check In From Read-Thru
Nancy Drew Ending with Season 4; Showrunners, Kennedy McMann Comment
DC's Stargirl Releases Season 3 Ep. 9 "The Monsters" Preview Images
AEW Dynamite: Preview the Show That Ruined The Chadster's Entire Day
Daredevil: Born Again Trainer/Coach Has High Praise for Charlie Cox
Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm Scene: Master Shake's "Cozy Starter Home"
The Batman: Joe Barton Shares Thoughts on Scrapped Gotham PD Series
The Last of Us Promo: Joel Doesn't Believe Ellie Knows What Loss Is
American Horror Story Season 11: AHS: NYC Title Sequence Released
Sausage Party: Amazon, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg Set Animated Series
Poker Face Teaser Previews Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne Peacock Series
Saturday Night Live Promo: Jack Harlow's Awkward Halloween Moment
Take Another Seat With Mike Judge's Beavis & Butt-Head
Servant Season 4 Official Teaser: This January, All Will Be Revealed
James Gunn/DC Studios Thoughts: Why It Works, Kevin Feige/MCU & More
Green Lantern Being Redeveloped, Set to Focus on John Stewart
Doctor Who: Why "The Mouse" Might Be The Doctor's Best Companion Yet
Teen Wolf: Tyler Posey on Character Changes from Series to Revival
House of the Dragon: Ryan Condal on What Finale Means for Season 2
Fallout, Doctor Who, GOTG Holiday Special & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.