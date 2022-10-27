Green Lantern, Daredevil, SNL, CM Punk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Well, how the times have changed/Lookin' back, it seems so clear now/Everything you wanted in your life/Everything is certain/Try and understand/Put a checklist on your wall/I am not what you think I should be/But you're makin' amends/Through your circle of friends/And you're tryin' to fit me to their mold/Yes, you're makin' amends/Through your circle of friends/And you're tryin' to fit me to their… BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Better Than Ezra for "Circle of Friends" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes HBO Max redeveloping Green Lantern to focus on John Stewart, BBC's Doctor Who finding a quality companion in Disney+, Netflix previewing Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, Jack Harlow bringing some inadvertent Halloween spirit to NBC's Saturday Night Live, Charlie Cox kicking ass training-wise for Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, AEW possibly saying goodbye to CM Punk with Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks teases, Disney+'s Ironheart may be welcoming aboard Cree Summer (along with some Sacha Baron Cohen/Mephisto rumblings), and The CW ending Nancy Drew with the upcoming fourth season.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: The CW's DC's Stargirl, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, HBO's The Last of Us, FX's American Horror Story, Amazon's Sausage Party: Foodtopia, Peacock's Poker Face, Apple TV+'s Servant, James Gunn/DC Studios, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie, HBO's House of the Dragon, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Thursday, October 27, 2022:

Ironheart: Cree Summer Joins Cast; Sacha Baron Cohen/Mephisto Update

Bye Bye, Punk? AEW Teases The Return of The Elite on AEW Dynamite

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre Opening, Clip Released

Saturday Night Live: Jack Harlow & SNL Cast Check In From Read-Thru

Nancy Drew Ending with Season 4; Showrunners, Kennedy McMann Comment

DC's Stargirl Releases Season 3 Ep. 9 "The Monsters" Preview Images

AEW Dynamite: Preview the Show That Ruined The Chadster's Entire Day

Daredevil: Born Again Trainer/Coach Has High Praise for Charlie Cox

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm Scene: Master Shake's "Cozy Starter Home"

The Batman: Joe Barton Shares Thoughts on Scrapped Gotham PD Series

The Last of Us Promo: Joel Doesn't Believe Ellie Knows What Loss Is

American Horror Story Season 11: AHS: NYC Title Sequence Released

Sausage Party: Amazon, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg Set Animated Series

Poker Face Teaser Previews Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne Peacock Series

Saturday Night Live Promo: Jack Harlow's Awkward Halloween Moment

Take Another Seat With Mike Judge's Beavis & Butt-Head

Servant Season 4 Official Teaser: This January, All Will Be Revealed

James Gunn/DC Studios Thoughts: Why It Works, Kevin Feige/MCU & More

Green Lantern Being Redeveloped, Set to Focus on John Stewart

Doctor Who: Why "The Mouse" Might Be The Doctor's Best Companion Yet

Teen Wolf: Tyler Posey on Character Changes from Series to Revival

House of the Dragon: Ryan Condal on What Finale Means for Season 2

