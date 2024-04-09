Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, Evil, ghosts, peacemaker, Reacher, star trek: discovery, superman, The Acolyte, twin peaks
Reacher, Peacemaker, Twin Peaks, Evil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Acolyte, Ghosts, Reacher, Twin Peaks, Superman, Evil, Peacemaker, Star Trek: Discovery, Doctor Who & more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s The Acolyte, CBS's Ghosts, Prime Video's Reacher, USA Network's WWE Raw, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky, ABC's Twin Peaks, DC Studios' Superman, Cartoon Network Studios Artist Stairwell, Paramount+'s Evil, Dimension 20, Max's Peacemaker, Paramount+'s Knuckles, John Mulaney/Netflix, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Prime Video's Fallout, BBC's Doctor Who, and more.
BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Acolyte, Ghosts, Reacher, Twin Peaks, Superman, Evil, Peacemaker, Star Trek: Discovery, Doctor Who & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, April 9, 2024:
Fallout Arriving Even Earlier: Prime Video Series Drops April 10th
The Acolyte Showrunner, Rebecca Henderson Talk Vernestra Rwoh
Ghosts Season 3: CBS Released S03E08 & S03E09 Images, Overviews
Reacher: Alan Ritchson REALLY Wants SNL; S02 Stunt Scene BTS Video
WWE Raw Offers First Hour Commercial Free for WrestleMania XL Fallout
Chucky S03E05 "Death Becomes Her" Scene: Tiffany's "Unique" Pep Talk
Twin Peaks Season 2 Revealed Laura Palmer's Killer Because of Network
Superman: WWJGD? Nathan Fillion Hits James Gunn with Sticker Shock
Cartoon Network Studios Artist Stairwell Finds Virtual Home Online
Evil Season 4 Official Trailer, Key Art & Overview: The End Is Near
Dimension 20 Is Playing Madison Square Garden In 2025
Peacemaker Season 2 Filming Should Run Close to Christmas: John Cena
Knuckles Cast Previews "Sonic" Spinoff Series; New Images Released
John Mulaney, Netflix Preview "Everybody's In LA" Livestream Series
SNL "Weekend Update" Rewind: Trump, Earthquakes, Paw Patrol & More
AMC Expands Streaming: Horror Focus; TWD Series "The Walking Dogs"
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Ep. 3 "Jinaal" Image Gallery Released
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star on Dinner Reunion, Honoring Andre Braugher
The Acolyte Star on Playing a Lightsaber-Slinging Wookie Jedi Master
Grubhub & Amazon Partner For Special Fallout Nuka-Blast Meal
Doctor Who: How Copyright Law Inspired This Season's Beatles Episode
WrestleMania XL, Daredevil, Invincible & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of AI in The Daily LITG 8th of April 2024
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.