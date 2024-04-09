Reacher, Peacemaker, Twin Peaks, Evil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, Evil, ghosts, peacemaker, Reacher, star trek: discovery, superman, The Acolyte, twin peaks

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s The Acolyte, CBS's Ghosts, Prime Video's Reacher, USA Network's WWE Raw, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky, ABC's Twin Peaks, DC Studios' Superman, Cartoon Network Studios Artist Stairwell, Paramount+'s Evil, Dimension 20, Max's Peacemaker, Paramount+'s Knuckles, John Mulaney/Netflix, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Prime Video's Fallout, BBC's Doctor Who, and more.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, April 9, 2024:

Fallout Arriving Even Earlier: Prime Video Series Drops April 10th

The Acolyte Showrunner, Rebecca Henderson Talk Vernestra Rwoh

Ghosts Season 3: CBS Released S03E08 & S03E09 Images, Overviews

Reacher: Alan Ritchson REALLY Wants SNL; S02 Stunt Scene BTS Video

WWE Raw Offers First Hour Commercial Free for WrestleMania XL Fallout

Chucky S03E05 "Death Becomes Her" Scene: Tiffany's "Unique" Pep Talk

Twin Peaks Season 2 Revealed Laura Palmer's Killer Because of Network

Superman: WWJGD? Nathan Fillion Hits James Gunn with Sticker Shock

Cartoon Network Studios Artist Stairwell Finds Virtual Home Online

Evil Season 4 Official Trailer, Key Art & Overview: The End Is Near

Dimension 20 Is Playing Madison Square Garden In 2025

Peacemaker Season 2 Filming Should Run Close to Christmas: John Cena

Knuckles Cast Previews "Sonic" Spinoff Series; New Images Released

John Mulaney, Netflix Preview "Everybody's In LA" Livestream Series

SNL "Weekend Update" Rewind: Trump, Earthquakes, Paw Patrol & More

AMC Expands Streaming: Horror Focus; TWD Series "The Walking Dogs"

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Ep. 3 "Jinaal" Image Gallery Released

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star on Dinner Reunion, Honoring Andre Braugher

The Acolyte Star on Playing a Lightsaber-Slinging Wookie Jedi Master

Grubhub & Amazon Partner For Special Fallout Nuka-Blast Meal

Doctor Who: How Copyright Law Inspired This Season's Beatles Episode

WrestleMania XL, Daredevil, Invincible & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of AI in The Daily LITG 8th of April 2024

