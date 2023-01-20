Kevin Smith/That '90s Show & Jason Momoa/DCU: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Kevin Smith/That '90s Show, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Invincible, 24, Jason Momoa/DC Studios, SNL & more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us the Eagles with "Dirty Laundry," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Kevin Smith appreciating the Clerks love in Netflix's That '90s Show, Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos starting filming (as "Agnes of Westview"?), Amazon's Invincible dropping a ten-ton hint that a Season 2 update is coming on Friday, 24 Showrunner/EP Howard Gordon sounding like he's not quite done with Kiefer Sutherland's Jack Bauer, Jason Momoa sounding pretty excited about the "great" news he received from James Gunn & Peter Safran regarding his future in the DCU, Mark Hamill shares the heartbreakingly understandable reason why he probably won't be voicing the Joker after the passing of Kevin Conroy, and NBC's Saturday Night Live host Aubrey Plaza, musical guest Sam Smith & the SNL cast check in during prep for this weekend.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Kevin Smith/That '90s Show, Jason Momoa/DCU & Tons More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: HBO's Last Week Tonight, NBC's Night Court, TBS' AEW Dynamite, 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards nominees, D-Von Dudley/WWE, Vince McMahon, Cowboy Bebop, 1883: The Bat Reeves Story, Breaking Bad/PopCorners, STARZ's Outlander, ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails, Sarah Michelle Gellar/Buffy, Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, HBO's The Last of Us, Peacock's MacGruber, more Apple TV+ reveals from TCA 2023, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, January 20, 2023:

Last Week Tonight: HBO Releases Season 10 Trailer & Sets Return Date

Night Court: Marsha Warfield Congratulates New Series; S01E03 Images

Matt Reeves, Rami Malek Teaming on Buster Keaton Series for WBTV

Saturday Night Live: Kenan Thompson's Aubrey Plaza/Wednesday Mix-Up

AEW Dynamite: Saraya, Toni Storm Turn Heel on Life-Ruining Episode

Jason Momoa Gets "Great" DCU News From James Gunn, Peter Safran

Mark Hamill Can't See Himself Voicing Joker After Kevin Conroy Passing

2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards Nominations: Spy X Family Scores 19 Noms

Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley Responds to Being Released By WWE

Vince McMahon Pays Multimillion-Dollar Settlement to Rita Chatterton

Cowboy Bebop 25th Anniversary Blu-ray Set Coming In April

1883: So Did Dennis Quaid Spoil His "Bass Reeves" Casting?

24 Showrunner/EP Howard Gordon Open to Franchise Return

Invincible Tweets Teasing Season 2 Update Arriving This Friday?

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Begins Filming (Or Is It "Agnes of Westview"?)

Breaking Bad: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul Swap Blue Sky for PopCorners?

Outlander Ending with Season 8; "Blood of My Blood" Prequel Greenlit

Big Sky: Jensen Ackles on Possible Season 4 Return, Beau's Backstory

Kevin Smith Appreciates That '90s Show Showing Him, Clerks Some Love

Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Early Buffy the Vampire Slayer Set Memory

Saturday Night Live: Aubrey Plaza, SNL Cast Check In from Read-Thru

The Three-Body Problem Ep. 4 Review: Time for Some Science Grandma

The Last of Us Creators on Merle Dandridge Reprising Marlene & Casting

Power Rangers, Buffy, The West Wing, Velma & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

MacGruber: Will Forte Doubtful on Season 2, Optimistic About Future

Grounded Composer Shaun Chasin on Series, Career, Influences & More

Raising Dion: Alisha Wainwright Grateful for Fan Support & Inspiration

Elizabeth Mitchell on The Santa Clauses, Lost & Revisiting Franchises

The Afterparty Season 2 Images Preview A New Season & A New Mystery

The Reluctant Traveler Trailer: Eugene Levy Gets Lost for Apple TV+

