Loki/Jonathan Majors, The Whoniverse & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Frasier, Disney/Hulu, SAG-AFTRA/SNL, Gen V, Loki & Jonathan Majors, Stranger Things, Doctor Who, and More!
With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS' After Midnight, SAG-AFTRA, Paramount+'s Frasier, Disney/Hulu, AEW, Fran Drescher/SNL, FX's Fargo, Prime Video's Gen V, Marvel Studios' Loki & Jonathan Majors, Netflix's Stranger Things, The Flash's Grant Gustin, Neil Gaiman, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Voyager, Crunchyroll/Anime NYC 2023, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Frasier, Disney/Hulu, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher/SNL, Fargo, Gen V, Loki & Jonathan Majors, Stranger Things, The Flash/Grant Gustin, Doctor Who, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, November 2, 2023:
Stephen Colbert Introduces "After Midnight" Host Taylor Tomlinson
SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Negotiations Expected to Resume on Thursday (UPDATE)
Frasier Season 1 Ep. 5 "The Founders' Society" Preview Images Released
Hulu Deal Underway: Disney Buying Out Comcast's Stake in Streamer
Tony Khan to Ruin Holiday Season With AEW Dynamite Announcement
After Midnight: CBS Releases Details on "@Midnight" Late-Night Revamp
Fran Drescher Thanks SNL for "Strike Supportive" SAG-AFTRA Sketch
AEW Tag Teams With Doja Cat For Women's Division Commercial
Fargo Season 5 Teaser: Dot's Definitely In No Mood for A "Tumble"
Gen V Season Finale: Things Are About to Get Very Bloody at GodU
Loki S02/Jonathan Majors Report: Marvel Studios "F****d" Over Finale
Stranger Things Day Poster Invites Fans to "Return to Stranger"
The Flash: Ryan Reynolds to Grant Gustin: "You'll Always Be My Barry"
Stranger Things: Flight of the Icarus Excerpt: Meet Eddie Munson's Dad
Neil Gaiman Bringing Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" to NYC Town Hall
Star Trek: Navia, Mulgrew & Picardo in Real-Life SNW/Voyager Crossover
Crunchyroll Night of Live Music: One-Night Concert Set for Anime NYC
The Orville/Hulu, South Park, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Everything On Doctor Who's Whoniverse On BBC iPlayer- And What's Not
