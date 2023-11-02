Posted in: TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, disney, doctor who, fargo, frasier, gen v, hulu, Jonathan Majors, loki, SAG-AFTRA, snl, stranger things, The Flash

Loki/Jonathan Majors, The Whoniverse & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Frasier, Disney/Hulu, SAG-AFTRA/SNL, Gen V, Loki & Jonathan Majors, Stranger Things, Doctor Who, and More!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS' After Midnight, SAG-AFTRA, Paramount+'s Frasier, Disney/Hulu, AEW, Fran Drescher/SNL, FX's Fargo, Prime Video's Gen V, Marvel Studios' Loki & Jonathan Majors, Netflix's Stranger Things, The Flash's Grant Gustin, Neil Gaiman, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Voyager, Crunchyroll/Anime NYC 2023, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, November 2, 2023:

Stephen Colbert Introduces "After Midnight" Host Taylor Tomlinson

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Negotiations Expected to Resume on Thursday (UPDATE)

Frasier Season 1 Ep. 5 "The Founders' Society" Preview Images Released

Hulu Deal Underway: Disney Buying Out Comcast's Stake in Streamer

Tony Khan to Ruin Holiday Season With AEW Dynamite Announcement

After Midnight: CBS Releases Details on "@Midnight" Late-Night Revamp

Fran Drescher Thanks SNL for "Strike Supportive" SAG-AFTRA Sketch

AEW Tag Teams With Doja Cat For Women's Division Commercial

Fargo Season 5 Teaser: Dot's Definitely In No Mood for A "Tumble"

Gen V Season Finale: Things Are About to Get Very Bloody at GodU

Loki S02/Jonathan Majors Report: Marvel Studios "F****d" Over Finale

Stranger Things Day Poster Invites Fans to "Return to Stranger"

The Flash: Ryan Reynolds to Grant Gustin: "You'll Always Be My Barry"

Stranger Things: Flight of the Icarus Excerpt: Meet Eddie Munson's Dad

Neil Gaiman Bringing Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" to NYC Town Hall

Star Trek: Navia, Mulgrew & Picardo in Real-Life SNW/Voyager Crossover

Crunchyroll Night of Live Music: One-Night Concert Set for Anime NYC

The Orville/Hulu, South Park, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Everything On Doctor Who's Whoniverse On BBC iPlayer- And What's Not

