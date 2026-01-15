Good Omens 3, Scrubs, Euphoria & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, God of War, X-Men '97, Marvel Zombies, The Rookie/RJ Decker, Scrubs, American Horror Story, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Good Omens 3, One Piece, Euphoria, Mister Miracle, The Lincoln Lawyer, Heated Rivalry, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, January 15th, 2026:

SNL Cast, Host Finn Wolfhard Check In From Tonight's Read-Thru

God of War: Ryan Hurst "Gonna Be Great" as Kratos: Christopher Judge

X-Men '97: Winderbaum on What Lewalds, Houston Bring to Season 2

AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage Preview: The Chadster's Warning

More Marvel Zombies on the Way? Brad Winderbaum Offers Big Update

Fear Factor: Johnny Knoxville Welcomes You to His "House of Fear"

God of War Live-Action Series Taps SOA, TWD Actor Ryan Hurst as Kratos

The Rookie Moving to Mondays; RJ Decker Joins Tuesday Lineup

Scrubs Return Images: JD, Turk, Elliot, Carla & Dr. Cox Are Back!

SNL: Finn Wolfhard, Kam Patterson Confront Something Worse Than Vecna

Abbott Elementary S05E10: "Mall Part 2: Questions & Concerns" Preview

Shifting Gears Season 2: Check Out Our S02E10: "Friend" Preview

American Horror Story: Evan Peters on Season 13, Jessica Lange Return

Buffy Return Series: "There Is Interest in Having Me Back": Marsters

Good Omens 3: Social Media Accounts Return, Drop Mysterious "1" Tease

One Piece: Into the Grand Line: Meet Baroque Works' Miss Wednesday

Euphoria Season 3 Official Trailer: Rue Makes a Deal with The Devil

Mister Miracle Series Adaptation Will Be "DCU Animated Show": Gunn

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Trailer: Mickey's Toughest Client? Himself

Doctor Who Showrunner RTD: Heated Rivalry Is "Absolutely Excellent"

The Pitt Star Noah Wyle Goes Full-On RFK Jr in Jimmy Kimmel "PSA"

Starfleet Academy: Yashere on FMJ Influence; Picardo on Doctor-SAM

