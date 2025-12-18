Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Netflix/DC Studios, The Muppet Show, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, DC Studios: Netflix/WBD, Pop-Tarts Bowl, A Different World, Outlander, The Muppet Show, and more!

Article Summary A look at what Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery's deal could mean for DC Studios' future.

SNL teases Ariana Grande's host episode with behind-the-scenes updates from the Wednesday read-thru.

The Muppet Show announces its 2026 reopening, with Sabrina Carpenter set to appear as guest star.

Also in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Outlander Season 8, Monarch prequel, Pop-Tarts Bowl voting, and more big drops.

SNL Host Ariana Grande, Cast/Writers Check In From Wednesday Read-Thru

Netflix/Warner Bros. Discovery Deal: Letting DC Studios Be DC Studios

AEW Dynamite and Collision Holiday Bash Preview: Tony Khan Ruins Xmas

Apple TV Sets Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Prequel with Wyatt Russell

2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl Rolls Out Live Voting During the Big Game & More

A Different World: Guy, Hardison, Summer, Bell Returning for Sequel

SNL 51 Midweek: Ariana Grande Knows How Bad NYC Winters Can Get

Oscars Shocker: Academy Awards Moving Exclusively to YouTube in 2029

Elsbeth Season 3: We've Got S03E10 "A Hard Nut to Crack" Sneak Peeks

Dropout Announces New Dimension 20 Season: Gladlands

Outlander Season 8 Opening: Annie Lennox Sings "The Skye Boat Song"

WBD Board Recommends Rejecting "Inadequate" Paramount Hostile Bid

The Muppet Show Teases Its Feb. 2026 Reopening with Sabrina Carpenter

Botched NXT Title Change Takes Heat Off Cena Tapout, Foley Comments

It: Welcome to Derry: Stephen Rider Reflects on Hank's Journey & More

The Rookie, The Beauty, Mick Foley: Trump/WWE: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Sheriff Country: Here's a Sneak Peek at S01E09: "Crucible, Part 1"

Fire Country Season 4 Ep. 9: "Who Owns the Dirt" Sneak Peeks Released

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 Viewing Guide: When/Where/What to Watch

Crunchyroll Winter 2026 Anime Streaming Slate Debuts 50+ Titles

Widow's Bay: Apple TV Previews Matthew Rhys-Starring 2026 Series

