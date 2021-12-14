NXT 2.0 Preview 12/14: Bron Breakker Takes On Roderick Strong

Hey gang! Last week's episode of NXT 2.0 was a transition of sorts. We were only two nights removed from NXT WarGames and there were seeds planted for this week's show and some new feuds going forward and it looks like we saw the last of both Kyle O'Reilly and Johnny Gargano in NXT. That brings us to tonight, where we will witness the fallout of not only WarGamesbut of some headbutting that occurred last week and that will result in some matches tonight. Let's take a look!

There are a number of matches scheduled for tonight's NXT 2.0, but the main event appears to be a battle between NXT's biggest up and coming star, Bron Breakker, and the NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match.

Bron Breakker against Roderick Strong? Now that's a big-money fight. After pinning Joe Gacy at NXT WarGames, the NXT Cruiserweight Champion wants to show that he is the top guy in NXT by taking on all comers, and what better way to prove that notion than by challenging the powerhouse Breakker? Speaking on behalf of Strong, Malcolm Bivens laid out the challenge to which Breakker happily accepted. With his sights set on NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Breakker will run through anyone in his path to get back in the title hunt. Catch all the action in what will be a show-stealing match between Strong and Breakker Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.

Along with that, tonight on NXT 2.0 we will see Cameron Grimes continue his war with Duke Hudson, this time in a No Hold's Barred Match. We will also see Cora Jade face Dakota Kai in singles action and we will also see the in-ring debut of Harland in NXT tonight.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The menacing Harland makes his NXT in-ring debut this Tuesday (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dt-7JOHTa-Y)

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.