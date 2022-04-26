NXT 2.0 Preview 4/26: Solo Sikoa Seeks Revenge On Trick Williams

We are exactly one week away from the NXT Spring Breakin' event and it's shaping up to be an event where numerous superstars are seeking vengeance. Joe Gacy has been making NXT Champion Bron Breakker's life a living hell for weeks now by playing mind games with the Champ in his pursuit of the title. Similarly, NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes has had to fend off not one, but two challengers who think they're the rightful Champion in Solo Sikoa and former Champion Carmelo Hayes. With just one week to go until their big matches, tonight's NXT 2.0 on the USA Network should see all of these forces colliding in an effort to get the edge going into next week.

Carmelo Hayes' sidekick Trick Williams screwed over Solo Sikoa last week and promptly put Sikoa's target on him. Now tonight on NXT 2.0, he'll have to survive the very pissed-off street fighter. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about the match.

After costing Solo Sikoa his one-on-one opportunity for the NXT North American Championship, Trick Williams is in for a world of trouble as he squares off with "The Street Champion of the Island." Sikoa flattened Williams with a splash, but the momentary distraction allowed Cameron Grimes to deliver a Cave-In for the pinfall victory. That didn't sit well with Sikoa as he repaid Carmelo Hayes' right hand man with a surprise superkick before stepping to Grimes and re-inserting himself back into the title picture. Can Sikoa dish out some payback and build momentum ahead of his Triple Threat Match for the North American Championship at NXT Spring Breakin'? Don't miss a second of the action Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

Aside from that, tonight we'll also see Nikkita Lyons take on Lash Legend, a six-person tag match with Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley taking on Legado del Fantasma, and Tony D'Angelo facing Xyon Quinn.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.