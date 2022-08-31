NXT 2.0 Recap 8/30: Worlds Collide Brings WWE Invasion This Week

This Sunday night's NXT Worlds Collide event on Peacock was built on the promise of the NXT UK brand facing the stars of NXT 2.0, in some cases unifying the corresponding titles from the two brands. But something we weren't anticipating was that the stars of Raw and SmackDown would get involved with the event and as it turns out after last night's NXT 2.0 on the USA Network, that's just what is happening. Let's take a look at what went down.

While we saw quite a few stars from Raw and SmackDown show up on last night's NXT 2.0, none had a larger impact than Ricochet. As North American Champion Carmelo Hayes was voicing his displeasure at being left off of the NXT Worlds Collide card and chalking it up to not having a worthy opponent, the former Intercontinental Champion made his way to the ring and laid down a challenge against Hayes for his title on Sunday night. Ricochet then fought off attacks from Hayes and Trick Williams, letting them know he's serious about once again becoming North American Champion.

In other NXT 2.0 match results:

Grayson Waller def. Apollo Crews

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter def. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

Pretty Deadly & Lash Legend def. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, & Fallon Henley

Andre Chase def. Charlie Dempsey

Zoey Stark def. Kiana James

Gallus def. Diamond Mine in a Six-Man Tag Team Match

And in non-match action on last night's NXT 2.0:

We Learned About NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura's Legendary Career

NXT Champion Bron Breakker Got Some Advice From Finn Balor

Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. Challenge Katana Chance & Kayden Carter For The NXT Women's Tag Team Titles At NXT Worlds Collide

Nathan Frazer and Axiom Set Up A Best Of Three Rounds Match At Worlds Collide

Roxanne Perez Cuts Cora Jade Out Of Her Life

NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate Gets A Video Call From Butch

Shayna Baszler Gives NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose A Warning

JD McDonagh Tells Us More About Himself

Meiko Satomura And Alba Fyre Share Words Of Mutual Respect

Intercontinental Champion Gunther Tells Tyler Bate How Important His Match Is

More Chase University Adventures

Joe Gacy Tries To Recruit Cameron Grimes

Rhea Ripley Offers Some Advice To Blair Davenport

A Hype Promo For "The Super Diva" Quincy Elliott

Ciampa Assures Bron Breakker

And that's that for this week's episode of NXT 2.0. It was a pretty solid one, beginning to end with good action, and they did a nice job both filling out the card for Worlds Collide and making the upcoming event feel really important by bringing in main roster stars here. Here's hoping the show on Sunday can live up to it!

Till next time friends.