NXT Preview For 6/8: The Final Stretch To NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Hey gang! So this Saturday night is NXT TakeOver: In Your House, live on Peacock, and that means tonight is the last episode to set that show up, so you better believe there's going to be some heat in the Capitol Wrestling Center tonight. The main event for TakeOver was set last week, with Champion Karrion Kross demanding to defend his title in a Fatal Five-Way match against Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and Kyle O'Reilly at the event and it's being advertised that there will be a face-off with all five men tonight.

While the Fatal Five-Way match for the title will surely get the lion's share of attention tonight, we also have some matches to look forward to as well. The most anticipated is probably Ember Moon challenging Dakota Kai after Kai sucker-punched her last week. Moon is out for revenge tonight and here's how WWE.com is selling the action:

Ember Moon has her sights set on becoming a two-time NXT Women's Champion. But before she battles Raquel Gonzalez, she'll try to take out Dakota Kai Tuesday on NXT. While Moon will challenge Gonzalez at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, she's quickly learned that Kai, as Gonzalez's "insurance policy," also stands in her way of recapturing the NXT Women's Title. And when Moon called out Big Mami Cool this past week on NXT, Kai viciously ambushed her. Can Moon clear the first hurdle in her path to becoming NXT Women's Champion once again? Find out Tuesday night on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!

In addition to that match, we'll also have Killian Dain taking on Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Austin Theory squaring up against Oney Lorcan.

To catch all the action, check out NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network!

