NXT Preview For 8/24: Is It The Beginning Of A New Era For The Brand?

Hey gang! After a great show Sunday night with NXT TakeOver 36, the word is that tonight will serve as a taste of the changes that are set to come for the NXT brand. With the departure of Adam Cole and former Champion Karrion Kross seemingly gone to the Raw roster full time, it will be interesting to see who ascends to be the new top dogs in the yard. One thing we do know is that we have a new Champion in Samoa Joe, the first three-time Champion in NXT history, and tonight we will see who is first to step up and challenge him for his newly won prize.

Tonight's biggest match is a six-man tag team battle between the warring faction of Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma. These two groups have been at each other's throats for weeks and tonight they will have a chance to get it on legally in an NXT ring.

Here's what WWE.com has to say about the match:

Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma have traded guitar smashes, personal attacks and parking lot haymakers but now will settle their differences with a Six-Man Tag Team showdown. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis have proven their ability to match the devious aggression of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza in recent weeks. The presence of B-Fab has certainly helped, as a lead pipe emergence helped clear the way for Hit Row to level Legado outside the Capitol Wrestling Center last week. With the battle heading to the squared circle, who will have the upper hand? Don't miss the mayhem this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

On top of that, we will also see the final match of the NXT Breakout Tournament, featuring Carmelo Hayes facing Odyssey Jones for the crown and we will also get Timothy Thatcher challenging Ridge Holland in a grudge match.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Witness the fallout from NXT TakeOver 36 tonight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ec5bvl55B3c)

To catch all the NXT action, tune in to the USA Network tonight at 8 pm!