NXT Preview: The Way Will Try Therapy on Austin Theory Tonight

WWE NXT is going up a major episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, and so far they have three segments booked for the show. Yes, once again AEW has an unfair advantage with several big matches, appearances from the likes of NBA star Shaquille O'Neal and former WWE star The Big Show, Tully Blanchard returning to the ring, and all sorts of other interesting things that can draw in viewers. How is it fair that WWE NXT has to compete with that?!

The answer is that it isn't, but NXT will valiantly try anyway. Booked for tonight's NXT, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will defend the belts against Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai, the prize for Gonzalez and Kai winning the women's Dusty Rhodes Classic. In more tag team action, Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan will face Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher in a non-title match. But in what may be the most exciting segment of all, The Way will go to therapy on NXT tonight!

WWE.com has the deets:

Fed up with Austin Theory's empathy for Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano has pledged for The Way to attend therapy tonight on NXT. Lumis has tormented The Way for weeks now, most recently with a pivotal victory over the NXT North American Champion last week. But perhaps even more distressing for Gargano than the loss was Theory refusing to lend a hand to help him win. Theory, who was abducted by Lumis last month at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance, said NXT's Tortured Artist was simply "misunderstood," bewildering Gargano and Candice LeRae. And to even greater horror from The Garganos, Indi Hartwell admitted to finding Lumis attractive. Can The Way get back on the same page in therapy? And will Lumis be watching?

The Chadster doesn't know about Lumus, but The Chadster will definitely be watching, even if Bleeding Cool cruelly stripped The Chadster of his weekly NXT recapping duties and gave them to the snarky Ryan Fassett, who besmirches the show with his disrespectful humor. Tune in tonight at 8PM Eastern on USA Network!