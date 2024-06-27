One Piece, Padalecki/CW, Bluey, IWTV & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Batman: Caped Crusader, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, harry potter, interview with the vampire, one piece, rick and morty, superman, The Umbrella Academy, X-Men '97

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CW's Walker, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, WWE/AEW, Disney+'s The Acolyte, Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader, Paramount: Comedy Central, MTV, CMT; HBO's Welcome to Derry, Max's Blue Beetle, Disney+'s Bluey Minisodes, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Paramount+'s Tulsa King, DC Studios' Superman, Disney+'s Wonder Man, HBO's House of the Dragon, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, HBO's Harry Potter, IATSE-AMPTP, Netflix's One Piece, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, June 27, 2024:

Walker: Jared Padalecki Offers "Brutally Honest" Thoughts on New CW

X-Men '97 Star Lenore Zann on What Rogue Wants During Season 2

Criminal Minds: Evolution S17E05 "Conspiracy vs. Theory" Preview

Tony Khan Blatantly Trying to Trick Shane McMahon into Betraying WWE

The Acolyte Ep. 5 "Night" Review: Star Wars at Its Darkest and Finest

Batman: Caped Crusader Including Onomatopoeia "Crazy": Kevin Smith

AEW Dynamite Preview: Forbidden Door, Go Home

Comedy Central, MTV, CMT: Is Paramount Purging Our Pop Culture Past?

Welcome to Derry: HBO's Upcoming "It" Prequel Series Adds 10 to Cast

Blue Beetle Star Xolo Maridueña on Animated Series, Jamie Reyes/Anime

Bluey Minisodes Debuts July 3rd: Official Trailer, Overviews Released

Rick and Morty S07 Was Reset Season; Moving on From Drama: Harmon

Tulsa King Season 2 Teaser: Sly Stallone Series Returns In September

Superman: Frank Grillo Confirms 3rd New DCU Project; Praises Corenswet

Batman Takes On a Deadly Gotham in "Caped Crusader" Official Trailer

Wonder Man: Kevin Feige Comments on "Extremely Different" Series

House of the Dragon: Condal on Rhaenyra/Daemon Tension, Twins Battle

The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Final Season Posters Offer New Clues

Interview with the Vampire Renewed: Season 3 Info Released (SPOILERS)

Harry Potter: Francesca Gardiner as Showrunner; Mark Mylod Directing

IATSE, AMPTP Reach Tentative Agreement on New Deal: What's Next?

One Piece Season 2: Meet Coetser/Dorry, Murray/Brogy, Russell/Crocus

Doctor Who: RTD Says Ruby Will Be Back So Why Won't Fans Believe Him?

