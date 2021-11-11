Psych, HIMYF, Ms. Marvel, Sunny & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 11 Nov 21

'Cause it's you and me/and all of the people with nothing to do/Nothing to lose/And it's you and me/And all of the people/And I don't know why/I can't keep my eyes off of you… or the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Lifehouse for "You and Me" (video at the end of the post, dedicated to a special birthday), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Peacock's Psych 3: This Is Gus goes This Is Us, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia unleashes its Season 15 trailer, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel & Andor look at late 2022, CBS' has high hopes for more Ghosts & CSI: Vegas, Hulu's How I Met Your Father star Hilary Duff says goodbye to a co-star who wrapped filming, STARZ & Lionsgate's "John Wick" prequel series adds to The Continental cast, Amazon's The Boys with its own "Sexiest Man Alive," and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, November 11, 2021:

How I Met Your Father: Josh Peck Filming Wrap Makes Hilary Duff Sad

Saturday Night Live Checks In with Jonathan Majors at SNL Read-Thru

The Boys: Move Over Paul Rudd – V-PLE's "Sexiest Hero Alive" Is Here!

AEW Tries to Rig Ratings, Tells Fans to Make Friends Watch Dynamite

Ms. Marvel & Andor: Disney Confirms Q4 2022 Premiere for Both Series

The Masked Singer S06E09 Preview: will.i.am's Grudge; Ken Knows Pepper

Batwoman S03E05 Preview: Montoya's Got a Bit of a Poison Ivy Obsession

Legends of Tomorrow S07E05 Preview: We're Guessing He's No Pizza Fan?

The Wheel of Time: Judkins Talks 8 Seasons, Finn/Mat Cauthon & More

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15 Trailer: The Gang Goes Global?!

General Hospital Posts Statement In Solidarity with Trans Community

WarGames: NXT Announces They're Bringing Back The Iconic Match

Psych 3: This Is Gus Poster Drives Joke Home; Guide to Gus' Love Life

National Medal of Honor Museum Hires WWE to Handle Creative

Dragon Ball Z Fans Can Bring Home Signed Sean Schemmel Prints

NXT 2.0 Recap 11/9: A Wrestling Show Focused On… Wrestling?!

Ghosts Can Be "Breakout Comedy of the Year"; "Hopeful" for CSI: Vegas

Hawkeye Releases Impressive New Poster That's Missing One Thing

The Continental: Greene, Adegun & Bobb Join "John Wick" Prequel Series

MSNBC & NBC News' Brian Williams Makes His Departure Official (Video)

The Three-Body Problem: Tencent vs. Netflix? Fight! Fight! Fight!

Saturday Night Live: Guess Aaron Rodgers Can't Take Hits Off the Field

Dungeons & Dragons Is Launching Its First TV Show On G4

Quantum Leap: Donald P. Bellisario Offers Dean Stockwell Tribute

