Raw Draws Lowest Viewership of Thunderdome Era, Lowest 3rd Hour Ever

The most important contest happening this week hasn't yet been decided and won't be until we get the Wednesday night ratings and learn whether NXT beat AEW Dynamite. The second-most important contest is taking place tonight with the U.S. presidential election. But in the third most important contest of the week, the good guys lost because WWE Raw came in behind both NFL Football and Fox News in the Monday night ratings charts and set new records in low viewership.

WWE Raw Loses Ratings Ground to Cable News on the Eve of Election

It looks like people in American simply don't have their priorities straight because many of them spent their time on Monday watching either Football or cable news while Monday Night Raw fell in the ratings charts, taking the seventh, tenth, and fifteenth spots for the night on Showbuzz Daily's charts. Raw's second hour, which was the highest-rating but not most-watched of the night, scored a .52 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 1.747 million viewers. The first hour came in behind it with a .50 rating and 1.767 million viewers. The third hour is where things really crapped the bed, as Raw got a .43 rating in 18-49 with 1.455 million viewers, the lowest third hour in the show's history. On average, Raw tied for the lowest 18-49 number since the launch of the Thunderdome, while viewership was the lowest it's been since WWE launched the interactive fan experience.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Suffice to say; this news has really stressed The Chadster out. I mean, I was already worried about the election taking place, but that's nothing compared to how much this Raw viewership problem has hit me. Hopefully, this Trump vs. Biden feud wraps up quickly so people can get back to watching wrestling. I hate to think of what it will mean for our country if it takes a long time to decide the winner of the election, and even worse, what it will mean for WWE's ratings. So hurry up, election officials, and count those ballots, please!