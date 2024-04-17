Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: newlitg, Reacher
Reacher Vs American Police Unions in The Daily LITG, 17th April, 2024
Reacher's Alan Ritchson versus American police unions topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. Where you can still read all about stuff.
Article Summary
- Alan Ritchson's clash with police unions grabs top spot on Bleeding Cool.
- Daily LITG features the latest scoop on comics, TV shows, movies, and more.
- Readers can subscribe to get The Daily LITG delivered via email.
- Reacher's image controversy and more hot topics in yesterday's roundup.
Reacher's Alan Ritchson versus American police unions topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
in yesterday's Bleeding Cool
- Reacher: Alan Ritchson Calls Out Police Union, Pushes Back on Insults
- Will Donny Cates Spill The Tea About Marvel, DC And More Tonight?
- Scott Snyder's Ultimate Line For DC Is To Be Called Absolute Comics
- Scott Snyder, Absolute Comics And DC All-In, The Morning After
- These Two Characters From X-Men: From The Ashes Are Not Who We Thought
- Marvel Launches Second Monthly Daredevil Series Starring Elektra
- Tom Taylor Images Burned Online Over Nightwing And Batgirl
- Godzilla x Kong Director Wanted One Specific Titan to Return
- Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals 25th Anniversary Tin: Dueling Mirrors
- Marvel "Red Band" Bag All Copies Of Werewolf By Night Ongoing Comic
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Amanda Waller Has Someone New To Kill The Titans- Vanadia? (Spoilers)
- Comic Shop Earth-2 Of Sherman Oaks, California, Closes After 21 Years
- Mark Millar & Public Domain Superman- The Daily LITG, 15th April, 2024
- Marvel Comics To Launch 2099 Annihilation- The Beginning Of The End
- James Tynion IV & Álvaro Martínez Bueno's The Nice House By The Sea
- Diamond Comics & Chuck Rozanski In Separate Truck Collisions This Week
- Chris Geary & Simon Lewis' Flesh And Blood – Whiteout Meets Wicker Man
- Viz Manga & Marvel Unlimited Give Each Other's Customers A Free Month
- Chris Claremont Takes Wolverine Back To Australia For A 50th Birthday
- Rebis, A New YA Graphic Novel by Irene Marchesini & Carlotta Dicataldo
- A New Snyderverse From DC Comics in The Daily LITG, 16th April, 2024
LITG one year ago, U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens
- Justified: U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens Makes a Strong First Impression
- A New Look for Wonder Woman and a New Name for Mary Marvel (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Picard "The Last Generation" Preview: They ARE The Cavalry
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3: Matalas Clarifies Borg Timeline Confusion
- SCOOP: New DC Comics Character Designs For Knight Terrors
- The New Nature Of DC Comics' Shazam – Spoiler
- Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan on "Vox" Fallout, Seven, Shaw & More
- DC's Knight Terrors Will End With Night's End – Full Checklist
- Will Hasbro's Indiana Jones Adventure Series Fail Like Ghostbusters
- 28 Marvel Comics July 2023 Solicits Frankensteined
- Jann of the Jungle Fights Animal-Drugging Communists, at Auction
- Score Free Von Allan Comics on Kindle While You Still Can
- Wonder Woman Throws A Strike on Comic Cavalcade #28, up for Auction
- The Debut of Harlequin in All-American Comics #89, up for Auction
- Exposed #2 and the Case of the Giggling Killer, up for Auction
- PrintWatch: Briar #4 & Guardians Of The Galaxy #1 Gets Second
LITG two years ago, Not Standing By Him
- Star Trek U: Wil Wheaton on Childhood Abuse; O'Connell Offers Apology
- The Umbrella Academy S03 Intros Five & Sloane: UA/SA Number Fives
- DC To Get A Complete Overhaul Before Sell Off
- Westworld Star Aaron Paul: Season 4 "Definitely Put Me Through It"
- Titans Season 4 Director Shares Diop, Potter, Orpin & Lycurgo Looks
- Marvel Unlimited Drops All X Lives & Deaths Of Wolverine Ahead Of Time
- Today Is Limited Research Day: Egg-citing Surprise In Pokémon GO
- Big Changes At DC In The Daily LITG, 16th of April 2022
- Superman & Lois Struggle; Evil Superman: Arrowverse Crossover Preview
- What Is Now In 12KM Strange Eggs In Pokémon GO As Of April 2022?
- Flashpoint Beyond Gossip If Suicide Squad was a Suicide Army Part Two
- Venom Returns to Donny Cates for New Thor Arc in July
- Mike Del Mundo Is Painting A Todd McFarlane Spawn Mini-Series
- Eight Billion Thanks For FOC, Saturday 16th of April 2022
- Right To Left, Middle-Grade Basketball Graphic Novel Debut by Coco Fox
- When The Stars Come Home, A New Indigenous Graphic Novel For 2023
- Cooking With Monsters by Jordan Alsaqa & Vivian Truong from IDW
- Big Changes At DC In The Daily LITG, 16th of April 2022
LITG three years ago, X-Men, Star Trek, Transformers
- Laura Kinney is the Wolverine of the New X-Men
- Star Trek: Julie Nimoy Talks Ethan Peck's New Spock, William Shatner
- Transformers Decepticon Jetfire Receives Life-Action threezero Figure
- Doctor Who: John Bishop's Liverpool Dan Disclosure Earns Him BBC Call
- Marvel Tells Retailers To Print X-Men: Evolution TPB Misprint Page
- What Will Be The Chase Card Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign
- Masters of the Universe Keldor Prepares For Evil At Mondo
- X-Men By Jonathan Hickman Omnibus In Time For Christmas
- It's Official – Polaris Has Won The X-Men Vote
- DC Comics To Give Huntress Super Powers in Batman Secret Files
- Invincible Red Sonja #1 Doubles Its Orders On FOC
- The Last Ronin #3 Is Coming – Thank FOC It's Friday, 16th April 2021
- Fake News! Counterfeit Copy Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles At Auction
- Call of the Night: An Odd, Funny Vampire Teenage Romance
- PrintWatch: Star Wars: High Republic Get 5th, 4th and 3rd Print
- W.E.B. Of Spider-Man Rescheduled For May, Off The Marvel MIA List
- Superman's Mustache Origin On Auction At ComicConnect Today
- Spider-Man Omnibus Tops Advance Reorders With This Variant Cover
- Puffin vs. Penguin OGN by Helaine Becker and Kevin Sylvester
- More Fun Comics #73 – First Aquaman and Green Arrow – Up For Auction
- Archie to Reprint Betty #46 Story as it Jumps to $75 on eBay
- Polaris Comes First – The Daily LITG, 16th April 2021
LITG four years ago, Marvel was furloughing comics creators
And Zoom backgrounds were still a thing.
- More Details for Marvel Comics' Latest Pause
- Marvel Tells More Comics Creators to Stop Work For Now
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- DC Comics, Marvel Movie Figurines, Hero Collector July 2020 Solicits
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Street Fighter V Chun-Li Hits the Beach With PCS Collectibles
- Ronda Rousey Double Breaks Kayfabe to Admit Comments are a Work
- WWE Pays Stock Dividend That Could Fund Laid Off Workers to 2021
- Comic Store In Your Future – From The Heart Of The Diamond Shutdown
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ben Dunn, publisher of Antarctic Press, creator of Warrior Nun Areala.
- Mark Propst, artist on Lobo, Southern Knights, Aquaman and Aristocratic Xtraterrestrial Time-Travelling Thieves.
- Nicholas Ivan Ladendorf-Atreides, writer/artist on Cyber Punks.
- Marc Deering, inker on Doctor Aphra, Smallville, Green Lantern, Supergirl.
- William Doc Grant, CEO and Founder of Comics Hawaii.
- Pieruccini Riccardo, inker on Thanos Rising and Original Sin.
- Shawn Martinbrough, co-creator and artist on Thief Of Thieves.
- Miles Silas Biggar, creator of Dark Eagle.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
A New Snyderverse From DC Comics, A New Snyderverse From DC Comics, A New Snyderverse From DC Comics, A New Snyderverse From DC Comics, A New Snyderverse From DC Comics,