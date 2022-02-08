Reacher, S.H.I.E.L.D., TUA & Tons More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 08 Feb 22

I came to get hurt,/Might as well do your worst to me, hey hey/Have you come here to get hurt?/Have you come to take away from me/From me, from me/Might as well do your worst to me… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to The Gaslight Anthem for "Get Hurt" (check out the video here), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Amazon's Reacher, The Disney Channel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, AMC's Better Call Saul, Comedy Central's South Park, Leslie Jones & NBC's Winter Olympics, FOX's The Cleaning Lady, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look back at our round-up of reviews, including Netflix's Murderville and Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, February 7, 2022:

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Henstridge Talks Finale, Return Interest

The Umbrella Academy Star Emmy Raver-Lampman Offers Season 3 Update

Reacher: Amazon Renews Alan Ritchson-Starring Series for Season 2

Riddle to Compete Twice on WWE Raw Tonight

Neil Young Posts Urging Spotify Exodus "Before It Eats Up Your Soul"

Tom Swift: Riverdale Star Ashleigh Murray Joins "Nancy Drew" Spinoff

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Offers Viewers A "Who's Who" Rundown

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Amazon Releases Official Season 4 Trailer

Better Call Saul S06: These Boots Are Made for Stalking; April Return?

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 E05: Will Thony Break Her Loyalty to Arman?

Star Trek: Discovery S04E08 Preview: Working Outside Federation Rules

Vikings: Valhalla Will Kneel to No One in Official Trailer, Key Art

WWE Had To Tell Ronda Rousey To Stop Being A Jerk To Fans Last Week

Always Sunny Podcast: Dave Bautista Was Considered for Mac's Dad Role

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Teaser for Super Bowl Sunday

South Park S25E02: It's Randy Being Randy in Cringe-Worthy Preview

AEW Dynamite: 4 Wrestlers Who Could Walk Through the Forbidden Door

The Book of Boba Fett: Bounty Hunter Cad Bane Earns Key Art High Honor

Leslie Jones Is Done Fighting to Have Fun with NBC's Winter Olympics

Peacemaker: Chukwudi Iwuji on Murn's Origins; Offers S01 Finale Tease

And here's a look at our round-up of reviews, with this round including Netflix's Murderville & Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett:

Murderville Review: Netflix Series Full Of Killer Comedic Excellence

The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Yoda Man Now Grogu!

