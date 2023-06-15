Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: babylon 5, bctv daily dispatch, fox news, rick and morty, star trek, strange new worlds, superman & lois, superman legacy, the boys

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Chvrches with "Good Girls (John Carpenter remix)," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, TBS's AEW Dynamite, The CW's Superman & Lois, The CW's Gotham Knights, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Paramount+'s Knuckles, Amazon's Gen V, Netflix's Black Mirror, FOX "News"/President Joe Biden, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Max's Penguin, Hayden Christensen/Star Wars, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, Babylon 5: The Road Home, FX's Justified: City Primeval, Amazon's The Boys, "Star Trek: Legacy," BBC's Doctor Who, Anime Expo 2023, Amazon's Good Omens 2, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, June 15, 2023:

Always Sunny Season 16 Ep. 3 Makes a Case for "Just In Case" Faith

Eddie Kingston and WIll Ospreay Return on AEW Dynamite to Betray WWE

Superman & Lois Season 4: 7 Depart Series; Cudlitz Now Series Regular

Always Sunny S16E03 Preview: The Gang Doesn't Want to Be "Rescued"

Gotham Knights Unable to Find New Home; Fiveash, Stoteraux Share Post

Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Still Out, Being Recast; Big Updates

Knuckles: Christopher Lloyd, Carey Elwes & More Join "Sonic" Spinoff

Gen V: Check Out SDCC 2023 Badge Art for "The Boys" Spinoff Series

Black Mirror S06: Charlie Brooker on What Worries Him About The Future

FOX "News": Chyron Was "Addressed"; White House Offers Dominion Dig

Andrade Calls for More AEW Titles in Desperate Attempt to Outshine WWE

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Character Portraits, Ep Images Released

The Wheel of Time Releases New Set of Season 2 Preview Images

AEW Dynamite: Mr. Khan Goes to Washington with Anti-WWE Agenda

Daredevil: Born Again, Penguin on Pause Until After Writers' Strike

Hayden Christensen Recalls Star Wars Audition Experience

Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Has a Favorite Lex Luthor & That's Okay

Babylon 5: The Road Home Trailer, Info Thursday; JMS Shares Sneak Peek

Justified: City Primeval Teaser: Welcome to Detroit, Raylan Givens

The Boys: Vought CEO Ashley Barrett Confirms Homelander to Stand Trial

FOX "News" Gets White House Press Access So Why Can't Bleeding Cool?

Star Trek: Akiva Goldsman on "Legacy": "I Signed the Petition, Too"

Superman: Legacy Reunites James Gunn, VFX Supervisor Stephane Ceretti

Doctor Who 60th Annv: Peter Davison & Georgia Tennant Trailer Released

Anime Expo 2023: Crunchyroll Has Big Plans in Place – Here's A Look!

Good Omens 2, Superman & Lois/Arrowverse & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Not Talking About Good Omens 2 Leak in The Daily LITG 14th June 2023

